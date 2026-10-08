Deshaun Watson Combats Any Sort of QB Room Drama with Latest Comments

The Cleveland Browns quarterback room is facing an unfamiliar problem: they have too many players.

Dillon Gabriel was activated from the injured reserve list yesterday, giving the Browns the next 21 days to make a decision on what to do with their roster. The addition of Gabriel shakes up the room, but Deshaun Watson is not worried.

“Dillon, he’s been around this whole time. He’s been in every meeting. He’s been traveling with us. He’s been on the practice field with us. He’s been communicating, giving suggestions within the offense and different reads,” Watson said about Gabriel returning from injury.

“So DG, man, he’s a great teammate, a better person. It’s good to have him back on the field and see that he’s healthy. All of us in that room, we’re one big group, got one goal and that’s ultimately to win and be successful.”

Watson’s comments show that the team is bought into Todd Monken’s culture, and their main focus is winning. Gabriel returns as Watson is proving that he is the starting quarterback on the team. He is currently backed up by Shedeur Sanders, and Gabriel can challenge for the backup role should they put him on the roster.

Gabriel being with the team while on the injured list means that he has been involved in the installation of Monken’s offense each week. He has been praised for his ability to understand and operate the offense. If he cannot overtake Sanders for the backup role, then he can be listed as the team’s emergency third quarterback on game days.

Taylen Green has been that emergency quarterback and should Gabriel take his spot, then the Browns can activate Green to the roster and use his playmaking skills on gadget plays and short-yardage downs.

Watson has shown that he has the respect of the locker room, as the team has rallied behind him for three-straight game winning drives. They have won their three games as a complete team and the camaraderie has been palpable.

Gabriel has 21 days of practice before the Browns have to decide to promote him to the roster or keep on the injured list for the remainder of the season. Even if he is not on the roster, he has proven that he is a valuable member in the quarterback room and that he can provide positive results for the Browns without being on the field.