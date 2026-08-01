Todd Monken is Excited for Browns Fans to Show Up at Training Camp

The Cleveland Browns are officially kicking off training camp this week to the excitement of many, especially the fans who will be attending their open practice sessions.

There is plenty of anticipation when it comes to Browns training camp, whether it be their position battles or rookies looking to make their presence known. The storylines are endless in Berea this time of year.

Not only are the fans excited to see their team in action ahead of the preseason kicking off in a little over a week, but so is head coach Todd Monken.

Monken spoke to the media after their first open practice this week, and you can tell the vibes are definitely high at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

"It's cool...the vibe's already there because of the start of camp. You get the crowd here, kind of pumps it up." #Browns head coach Todd Monken on the first open practice for fans today pic.twitter.com/Zg9mULOQPP — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) July 31, 2026

Here’s what Monken shared after the conclusion of their first open practice on Friday.

Monken’s comments shed light on newfound energy in Berea

Monken shared, “it’s cool… you go a couple of days, and the vibe is already there because of the start of camp.”

Browns rookies and quarterbacks reported to practice on July 23rd, which was followed by veterans reporting on the 28th before their first full squad practice the day after, which was closed to the public.

That gave the players and coaching staff time to begin their development of both chemistry and relationships before the long season ahead. Monken’s comments provide fans with more insight into the minds of both players and coaches and how they feel getting back on the field.

“I think it’s awesome that after a couple of days, you get the crowd here, it pumps it up, it just does,” Monken shared.

“It’s a little bit like when you’re in college and you’re in spring ball…it goes a few days and then you get a few NFL scouts, it kind of picks it up a little bit.”

Monken’s comments can be backed by his own lived experience both in the collegiate scene and in the NFL, as Monken spent a large amount of his coaching years with various schools, most notably Georgia where he helped them win back-to-back national championships.

As previously mentioned, there is a lot to be excited about during Browns training camp. The quarterback competition between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders is likely at the top of fans’ list, as well as the rookies looking to make a name for themselves.

Cleveland’s training camp schedule will run from July 31st to August 12th in Berea at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, followed by their first of three preseason games starting with their matchup in Chicago against the Bears on August 15th.