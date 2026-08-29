Todd Monken Reopens Browns’ Offensive Line Competition With Rookie Austin Barber

We thought the Cleveland Browns had finalized their offensive line.

But on the first college football Saturday of the season, Browns head coach Todd Monken channeled his inner Lee Corso, pretty much stating, “not so fast, my friend” at the team’s practice on Saturday.

Earlier this week, Monken anticipated that his offensive line was set for Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Rookie left tackle Spencer Fano was set to be joined by Zion Johnson, Elgton Jenkins, Teven Jenkins and Tytus Howard.

But now, Monken’s right guard spot is up in the air.

“It’s not done yet,” Monken said on Saturday.

Monken said Teven Jenkins has an inside edge to start at right guard for the Browns this season. The sixth-year veteran appeared in all 17 games for the Browns last season, making four starts.

But the Browns really like rookie third-round pick Austin Barber. They traded back up into the third round for the big offensive lineman out of Florida. He was mostly a left tackle with the Gators, but the Browns have plucked him at guard this offseason and he’s found instant success. Barber has had a few highlight-worthy pancake blocks throughout the preseason.

Could the Browns realistically start two rookies on their offensive line?

Fano, who the Browns selected at No. 9 overall as the first offensive lineman selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, was a no-brainer to start at left tackle. He was an elite, versatile prospect during his college football career at Utah and held his own throughout Cleveland’s preseason.

Jenkins would give the Browns a veteran option. But Monken said he was hired by the Browns to win games and develop talent. If Fano and Barber are both hits, this rookie class is already set up for success. Browns general manager Andrew Berry would have much less to worry about going into next offseason if Barber is a legitimate solution for the team at guard. Whereas Teven Jenkins is on a one-year deal and feels like more of a placeholder for the Browns.

But if Monken, offensive coordinator Travis Switzer and offensive line coach George Warhop decided to start Jenkins with veteran quarterback Deshaun Watson, nobody would blame them. Watson’s likely going to be on a very short leash, especially if the Browns keep four quarterbacks on their 53-man roster.

But this latest change of tune from Monken is telling. They REALLY like Barber. And even if he’s not Cleveland’s Week 1 starting right guard – which it sounds like he very well could be – it’ll be only a matter of time until the Browns take an extended look at him.