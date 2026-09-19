The Cleveland Browns haven't dealt with too many injuries this season, but the offensive line has been one of the unlucky position groups to be hit hard.

On Friday, Sept. 18, the Browns released their official injury report ahead of the team's Week 2 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Headlining the report were offensive lineman Teven Jenkins, who was ruled out due to a lingering back injury, and defensive back Tyson Campbell, who is questionable with an ankle injury.

But Jenkins isn't the only member of the offensive line who has been dealing with issues.

Rookie Parker Brailsford, tackle Dawand Jones and guards Elgton Jenkins and Zion Johnson have each been fighting to stay healthy. All but Johnson have been limited at some point this week.

Of the bunch, Brailsford continues to stand out as a concerning body on the injured list. Drafted in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, making a strong impression in your first campaign goes a long way.

And while it's somewhat out of his control, not being involved in games week in and week out is going to hurt his chances of establishing himself on the depth chart, let alone his long-term role within the organization.

Browns coach Todd Monken on Parker Brailsford, who doesn't have a game status for Week 2:



We'll have to see whether or not we see him as our backup center at this point with the time he's been out. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) September 18, 2026

When asked about the 22-year-old out of Alabama, head coach Todd Monken shared that the amount of time Brailsford has missed has pushed him out of the Browns' plans at the moment.

"We'll have to see whether or not we see him as our backup center at this point in time with the time he has been out," he said.

And it's understandable to have such a belief.

The Browns took the 6-foot-2, 290-pounder with the expectation that he would be the backup center and have an opportunity to learn behind whoever ended up taking the reins of the starting spot. Being a later-round draft pick, there wasn't much pressure on him to immediately come in and perform.

However, being off the field and not listed down on the game day depth chart week after week is putting him at a disadvantage moving forward.

With Monken's comments casting a dark shadow over his current future towards playing time in the offensive linemen room, he's going to have to make up some ground in the limited opportunities he receives.

The Browns and Buccaneers meet at James Raymond Stadium in Tampa, Fla., at 1:00 p.m. EST on Sunday, Sept. 20.

And only then will more clarification come on Brailsford's status with the team.