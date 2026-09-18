Browns Get Big Injury Break As Browns Prepare For Baker Mayfield Led Bucs

The Cleveland Browns are looking to avoid going 0-2 to start the 2026 campaign.

And being completely healthy as they make their way to Tampa, Fla., gives them the best chance to do just that.

On Friday, Sept. 18, the Browns got a nice break on the injury report, with defensive back Tyson Campbell practicing. He had missed Wednesday's and Thursday's practices due to an ankle injury, something that has threatened his chance to take the field this weekend.

Campbell posted seven combined tackles in the Browns' Week 1 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, with three being solo and the other four being assisted.

He also nearly had an interception off Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, but the ball narrowly snuck by his outstretched arm.

With the Browns' defense looking to bounce back, Campbell's presence on the field could be a major factor in determining how they perform. As of now, he is questionable.

Tyson Campbell (ankle) back at practice today. Teven Jenkins the only member of the #Browns 53 that was a DNP — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) September 18, 2026

All offseason, the Browns' front office continued to make moves to strengthen different parts of the roster, including the defense. They drafted safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, signed former Jets All-Pro linebacker Quincy Williams, added talent up front and traded for young edge rusher Jared Verse.

But through all the changes, Denzel Ward's and Campebell's spots remained the same.

It was obvious that the defense was going to be focused on them outside the hashes, so having Campbell banged up this early in the season is throwing the team for a loop.

If he isn't good enough to go Sunday, or is somewhat limited in the amount of snaps he ends up playing, backups Myles Harden, Toriano Pride Jr., Mekhi Blackmon and Noah Igbinoghene are going to have to step up.

There's also a chance that McNeil-Warren gets flexed outside, especially after seeing Harden's issues in Week 1.

Todd Monken on Tyson Campbell: He moved around good. We'll have to see how he comes out of practice. https://t.co/CuB2t3wUVe — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) September 18, 2026

Fortunately, following practice, head coach Todd Monken did give a positive update that makes it seem like he feels comfortable with where Campbell's recovery is at right now.

"He moved around good," said Monken. "We will have to see how he comes out of practice."

While there is still plenty of time between Friday and Sunday for Campbell to experience any tightness or discomfort, the hope is that practice on Friday gave him an opportunity to test how he was feeling.

The Browns and Buccaneers will go toe-to-toe on Sunday, Sept. 20, at 1:00 p.m. EST from James Raymond Stadium in Florida.