Deshaun Watson’s return was supposed to provide the Cleveland Browns with clarity at quarterback.

Instead, it took only one game for head coach Todd Monken to leave the door open for a potential change.

Watson completed 16 of 22 passes for 205 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Cleveland’s 34-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He added 38 rushing yards but was sacked five times as the Browns repeatedly struggled to sustain drives.

Deshaun's final numbers were not disastrous, but they did not capture how ineffective Cleveland’s offense looked for much of the game. An interception ended a promising opening possession, and the Browns never recovered their rhythm.

“Of course, everyone’s going to look at the quarterback in this situation,” Watson said. “We’ve got to put points on the board, and that’s what you’ve got to do in this league.”

Monken leaves the door open

The quarterback controversy intensified when Monken was asked whether Watson would remain the starter for next week’s game at Tampa Bay. While he was not asked directly about Shedeur Sanders or rookie Taylen Green, Monken said the Browns would evaluate everything without committing to Deshaun.

“I’d rather just talk about today because I haven’t had time to even look at the tape,” Monken said. “I’m sure as hell not firing me, not firing our staff. I’m not getting rid of all of our players. So, he happens to be one of 53.”

Monken repeatedly defended Watson by emphasizing that Cleveland’s offensive problems extended beyond its quarterback.

“We’re putting this on Deshaun, which is unfair,” Monken said. “My decision-making is what’s best for the Browns now and moving forward.”

Still, the absence of a direct commitment was impossible to ignore. Monken did not announce a quarterback change, but he also did not rule one out. That uncertainty will dominate the conversation surrounding the Browns as they prepare for the Bucs.

Watson thought the pressure was behind him

Watson admitted he experienced a wide range of feelings before playing his first full game in nearly two years.

“It’s a lot of emotion, honestly,” Watson said. “Two years off, back against the wall. It’s definitely a lot of emotions, a lot of anxiety.”

Deshaun was encouraged that his body held up, but remaining healthy will not quiet the questions about whether he can still lead Cleveland’s offense. He said he will continue moving forward regardless of the criticism surrounding him.

“I have a lot of support in that locker room,” Watson said. “After the game, they told me to keep my head up, keep pushing forward, keep working. They’re behind me.”

Watson was also asked how his previous adversity could help him prepare for next week.

“You’ve got to embrace it,” Watson said. “That’s the only way. I thought I was going to be gone two years ago, but I guess not. Just embrace it and keep pushing through until you break that wall through.”