What DT Maliek Collins’ PUP List Designation Means for Cleveland Browns

Browns veteran defensive tackle Maliek Collins has been placed on the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list, according to ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi. Collins will be able to come off the PUP list if he is medically cleared to play.

Browns head coach Todd Monken did not offer a timetable for Collins' return when asked about his availability this season.

The Browns signed Maliek Collins to a two-year, $20 million contract before the beginning of last season. He immediately made an impact, converting a career-high 6 sacks. Collins' season would take a turn in Week 12 when he suffered a serious quad injury, keeping him out for the rest of the year. Collins will now look to continue rehabbing the injury.

The absence of Maliek Collins is one of many key changes on the defensive line as the Browns move into training camp.

The obvious big change came just about a month ago when Myles Garrett was dealt to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for Jared Verse and picks. In addition, Shelby Harris is no longer with the team after signing with the New York Giants.

Who will step up?

With all of these changes in mind, the Browns will rely on younger talent to make a difference throughout the season.

A first-round pick out of Michigan last year, Mason Graham comes into year two ready to break out. Graham's rookie season has been a topic of conversation, with many people wanting more out of the talented young player. Graham finished the season with 49 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, and 0.5 sacks. While the number of sacks isn't ideal, Graham still finished tied for third in pressures among rookies according to Pro Football Focus. In addition, it was revealed that Graham was doing this while playing through broken ribs. If Graham can stay healthy, the Browns will have someone to rely on in the absence of Maliek Collins.

Mason Graham is not the only young Brown ready to break out as Mike Hall prepares for his third season.

A second-round pick in 2024, Mike Hall enters his third season with pressure to perform. If healthy, Hall will have plenty of opportunities to shine in an increased role. Hall has struggled to stay on the field throughout his career, missing games due to injury and suspension. Hall showed tremendous promise in his time with the Ohio State Buckeyes and will look to turn things around in 2026.

The absence of Maliek Collins is a big one for the Browns.

Newly hired defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg will have his work cut out for him as he looks to his younger players to fill in. Despite all the change that has transpired over the course of this offseason, the Browns defense will look to come out once again with an impressive campaign in 2026.