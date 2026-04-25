Browns Insist Taylen Green Is Another Developmental QB, Not Changing Positions

The Cleveland Browns have drafted another quarterback.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry consistently floated that the team wouldn’t rule out selecting a quarterback despite drafting Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders last year.

With the No. 182 overall selection to start the sixth-round of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Browns selected Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green.

Because of Green’s rare athleticism and speed at 6-foot-6, there’s been plenty of speculation about changing to a wide receiver or tight end. Throughout the pre-draft process, Green has maintained that he wants to be a quarterback.

“He’s playing quarterback,” Berry said when asked about a potential position change with the Browns. “He’s playing quarterback.”

The 6-foot-6 quarterback put together the best combine performance since 2003, posted an athleticism score of 97, which was the third-best of any prospect in this year’s class.

Green will join a quarterback room where Sanders is expected to compete against Deshaun Watson to be Cleveland’s starter. After the Browns made the selection, ESPN analyst Field Yates floated on the NFL Draft broadcast that the Browns could entertain offers for Gabriel, the team’s third-round selection last year.

QB room taking new shape with Todd Monken

Berry noted that Green has “rare physical gifts” and is very mature, but he needs to develop.

New Browns head coach Todd Monken helped Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson win his second MVP during their first season together in Baltimore.

Monken has an affinity for athletic, mobile quarterbacks that can make plays out of structure, and that’s exactly what Green can bring.

Cleveland was always a destination to take a flier at quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft. Gabriel had a very difficult first six games for the Browns. Even though Sanders showed flashes in seven starts, he was sacked over 20 times and threw more interceptions (10) than touchdown passes (7). On top of that uncertainty from last year’s rookie quarterbacks, Watson hasn’t played a full season since 2019, before the NFL expanded the schedule to 17 games.

Green seamlessly fits into this equation without much friction. He’s not much of a threat to Cleveland’s Watson vs. Sanders competition, but can develop under Monken and has way more athletic upside than Gabriel.

A late-round lottery ticket, there’s no guarantee that the Browns will get a look at Green during the regular season in 2026. But they’ve had a difficult time getting through 17-game schedules without using at least three quarterbacks over the last few years.

It’s fair to say that Green and Sanders have the most upside and highest ceilings of any quarterback in Cleveland’s new-look room.