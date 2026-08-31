Where the Cleveland Browns Rank Amongst the Youngest Rosters in the NFL

The youth on the Cleveland Browns is the most redeeming attribute of their current roster, as they look to build on what was one of the best rookie classes in recent history last season. Cleveland’s leading passer last year was a rookie (Shedeur Sanders), leading rusher (Quinshon Judkins), leading receiver (Harold Fannin Jr.), and leading tackler (Carson Schwesinger).

The Browns also just selected ten more rookies who made the team, impact guys like Spencer Fano or Denzel Boston. With initial 53-man rosters released yesterday, the whole league got a look around at other teams and how they size up.

Cleveland comes in as the second-youngest roster in the league, per average age in years and days in the NFL. Of course, this is based on those initial rosters, so players will be moved around throughout the season.

The Browns roster has an average age of 26 years and four days, only putting them behind the Miami Dolphins, who also have a youth movement on the way.

On the contrary, Browns fans will see some familiar names when it comes to the oldest rosters in the league. The Steelers, Falcons, and Rams are the three oldest in the league, with Pittsburgh headlined by Aaron Rodgers, the oldest player in the league for the third consecutive year.

Out of those 53 players, only seven Browns are aged 30 years or older. Going through the roster, the young core is undeniably there. Here are the average ages per position:

Offense

QB: 25.5 years; RB: 25.2 years; WR: 23.8 years; TE: 23.6 years; OL: 25.5 years

Defense

DE: 26.4 years; DT: 25.8 years; LB: 25.2 years; CB: 26.2 years; S: 25.0 years.

For older teams, the drawback could be the physical fatigue and possibility of more injuries during a grueling NFL season. The experience for some of the older teams, like the Rams, could be the factor in some close games down the line.

Age is not a tell-all factor in the NFL, but it could be used as a crutch for younger teams if they commit more turnovers or penalties. But, if your team is younger, they have far more space to grow and improve throughout the season and into the future.

Cleveland certainly possesses the potential to make noise with their roster, whether that be this season or for years to come. The experience that many of these players gain this season will go a long way toward improving their careers.