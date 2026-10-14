Why Denzel Boston’s Case For ROTY is Rock-Solid Through Five Weeks

The Cleveland Browns have two rookies of the year on the defensive side of the ball and now may have found one on the offense. Second-round pick Denzel Boston has broken tackles, ran past, and out jumped defensive backs on his way to leading all rookies in receiving yards. Through five weeks of the season, Boston finds himself the front runner for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

The 6’4 receiver has 330 yards and three touchdowns through five games. During key moments of drives Deshaun Watson looks for the big-framed target for crucial first downs. Boston has taken the top off of the secondary and has multiple touchdowns over 30 yards and is averaging over 20 yards per reception.

The Browns have a surprising 3-2 start, which is due to Boston’s play-making ability. In Tampa Bay he caught a post pass and broke multiple tackles, rumbling his way to a touchdown, bringing life to the offense. In the win against the Carolina Panthers, he used his strong hands and great route running to secure a crucial two-point conversion. He caught a would-be game-winning deep pass against the New York Jets, until the special teams and defense made it null.

No other rookie has meant more to his offense than Boston. He was the 39th pick in the 2026 draft, but he has looked like he should have been drafted much higher. Ohio State’s Carnell Tate was drafted fourth overall to the Tennessee Titans and he is behind Boston in rookie receiving yards with 274 and zero touchdowns. Tate has not helped a maligned Titans’ offense as they are 0-5.

Boston’s teammate and 24th overall pick, KC Concepcion is fourth in rookie receiving yards with 149. The Arizona Cardinal’s third-overall pick at running back, Jeremiah Love, leads rookies in rushing with 245 yards. However, that is only good for 23rd overall in the league and the Cardinals are 1-4.

Jalon Daniels has been the best rookie quarterback so far this season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers; however, he will get benched when Baker Mayfield returns from injury. First-overall pick Fernando Mendoza has not made a start this season as the Las Vegas Raiders have been relevant under Kirk Cousins.

Boston is averaging 66 yards per game, which, played out in a full season, would be over 1,000 with 10 touchdowns. While those expectations may be too high, it is very realistic. Concepcion was injured in last week’s game and rumors are swirling that Jerry Jeudy will be moved at the trade deadline. Boston will get many opportunities to make plays for the offense as the running attack has been one of the league's worst.

Watson is gaining chemistry with him every week and his production will be greater as the season progresses. Todd Monken coached the similarly framed Mike Evans during his best statistical season, so he knows how to use the big target. Boston is just getting started in the NFL and by the end of the season he will be considered a legitimate threat, and not just for a rookie.

The race for Offensive Rookie of the Year may be over before the halfway point. Nobody is close to Boston’s importance on their offense and the stats back that up. The future looks bright in Cleveland as they will have three rookie of the year winners on their roster.