The Cleveland Browns are adding a bit of insurance to the running back room.

On Monday, Oct. 12, it was announced that former Notre Dame standout and early NFL journeyman Audric Estime would be signing with the Browns. The front office, amid countless injuries to the running back room, is hoping that Estime can provide the depth with some much-needed depth.

He joins the team from the Minnesota Vikings' practice squad.

Sources: The #Browns are signing RB Audric Estime off the #Vikings practice squad to their 53-man roster.



The 23-year-old Estime brings 508 career rushing yards, 130 receiving yards and 3 TDs to Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/cN57eboBz3 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 12, 2026

After losing RB2 Dylan Sampson earlier in the season, the team was dealt a bad blow on Sunday following a loss to the New York Jets. Starting back Quinshon Judkins was banged up, eventually leaving the stadium in a walking boot.

Just hours before the signing of Estime was announced, Browns head coach Todd Monken confirmed that Judkins and Sampson were still injured, but didn't give any insight into whether or not the two would be ready to suit up this weekend against the Baltimore Ravens.

Instead, he opted to say that every injured Brown wouldn't be fully ruled out yet.

But the signing of Estime does show that the Browns are at least somewhat planning for a future where another back is needed.

Aug 28, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Audric Estime (30) runs with the ball during the first half against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Estime Was A Stud at Notre Dame

The 23-year-old was drafted in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, playing for both the Denver Broncos and the New Orleans Saints since then.

He has rushed for a total of 508 yards, three touchdowns and roughly 4.2 yards per carry across the last two seasons, tacking on 130 receiving yards along the way.

With a heavier workload, or just a decent increase in general opportunities in both the passing and rushing attack, Estime could become a legitimate threat in the Browns' offense. After all, he showed just how impactful he could be while in college.

Just to also add, Estime is 5-11, 227 lbs, and is a physical north/south runner.



He did run a 4.58 40 time at the combine, so he’s not a burner, but this reads to me like a Jud replacement while they sit him down for his health.



Also, an Audric Estime & Jaleel McLaughlin… https://t.co/fEkZjtEoEL — Bill Sparks (@SparkScouting) October 12, 2026

In his 2024 junior season, he was one of college football's best running backs.

He took off for 1,341 yards and 18 touchdowns on a whopping 210 carries. He averaged 6.4 yards per attempt and rushed for over 110 yards per game.

While he was never really a big-time receiver in South Bend, he did haul in 26 catches for 277 yards across his sophomore and junior campaigns.

With Estime finding so much success while being a member of the Fighting Irish, there is a strong thought that with the right scenario, he can unlock that talent once again.

August 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Denver Broncos running back Audric Estime (23) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Adding More Talent To the Browns

At the end of the day, a signing like Estime doesn't hurt the team at all.

He is not going to immediately come in and change the depth chart, but he does give the team another young option out of the backfield. While he will certainly have to prove himself, the strugglesome start to the season from Judkins and the rest of the room will give him a better path to reestablishing himself in the league.

If Judkins and Sampson end up missing Sunday's contest against the Ravens, the Browns will likely turn to Raheim Sanders and Jaleel McLaughlin to take over most of the workload.

Well it took a couple years, but the Browns finally got Audric Estimé.



The Browns are signing Estimé to their active roster off the Vikings practice squad.



Coming out of Notre Dame, Estimé (5-11, 230) was drafted in the 5th round by the Broncos in 2024. The bruising back has… pic.twitter.com/A9vJJ6GIIP — The Dawgs - A Cleveland Browns Podcast (@thedawgspodcast) October 12, 2026

However, all it takes is a few good practices, a solid first impression or an injury to someone else to immediately thrust him up the ladder and onto the gridiron.

For now, though, Estime will make his way to Cleveland and begin preparing for the Ravens this weekend. The two sides will clash at Huntington Bank Field at 1:00 p.m. EST on Sunday, Oct. 18.