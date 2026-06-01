Why Jared Verse Is More Valuable to Cleveland Browns Than Multiple First-Round Picks

The day many Browns fans dreaded finally arrived on Monday when Cleveland traded its star pass rusher Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams.

In return, the Browns received defensive end Jared Verse, a first-round pick in 2027, a second-round pick in 2028 and a third-round pick in 2029.

Why adding Verse is a great thing for the Browns

Cleveland's return in the trade feels a bit light, as it received only one first-round pick. However, adding Verse is almost like gaining another first-rounder, and it may be even more significant for the Browns to have acquired Verse instead of settling for a first-round pick in 2028 or 2029.

The Rams selected Verse with the 19th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He made an immediate impact, playing in all 17 games and recording 66 combined tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.

Although the Pro Bowl may not hold the same prestige it once did, Verse earned Pro Bowl honors in his first two seasons, which is still quite impressive.

Verse improved significantly last season, playing in 17 games and recording 11 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks while being named to his second straight Pro Bowl. Pro Football Focus ranked Verse as the 11th overall pass rusher last season out of 115 rankings, ranking him 14th in pass rush but 63rd in run defense.

It looks like Verse is poised to become one of the top pass rushers in the NFL in the coming seasons. The Browns’ decision to add him, rather than want for a 2028 or 2029 first-round pick, is way more impactful.

The Rams are poised to be one of the top teams in the NFL over the next few seasons, and there's a good chance their first-round picks will land in the late 20s or possibly even the low 30s. Would Cleveland prefer to have two consecutive years of late first-round picks, or would it rather secure a single late first-round pick that could be used to trade up and grab a young quarterback and a Pro Bowl pass rusher who's only 25?

Acquiring Verse is like securing an additional first-round pick. The Browns are already familiar with his abilities, so they won’t have to gamble on a rookie who might turn out to be a bust if they did get another first-round pick instead of Verse.

Verse also joins the wave of young Browns players, and hopefully, he can be one of the key reasons why Cleveland returns to winning meaningful games over the next few years.