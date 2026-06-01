Full Details of Browns’ Haul in Myles Garrett Trade Proves Andrew Berry Wants To Win

The Cleveland Browns have agreed to trade superstar pass rusher Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams.

When the trade first broke, official compensation wasn’t immediately known. But now, we have the exact compensation of what the Rams will be sending to Cleveland for the back-to-back reigning defensive player of the year.

The Browns will receive a 2027 first-round pick in the blockbuster. They’ll also get a 2028 second-round pick and a 2029 third-round pick from the Rams. On top of the draft pick compensation, the Browns will also receive pass rusher Jared Verse.

Final compensation



Rams get

Myles Garrett



Browns get

2027 first-round pick

2028 second-round pick

2029 third-round pick

EDGE Jared Verse — Nick Pedone (@NickPedone12) June 1, 2026

The 25-year-old Verse fits Cleveland’s timeline to win a championship better than Garrett did. And now, Cleveland has the additional draft capital required to pull off finding their franchise quarterback in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Why only one first-round draft pick?

When Micah Parsons was traded from the Dallas Cowboys to the Packers last offseason, Green Bay received two first-round picks and starting defensive tackle Kenny Clark.

The Baltimore Ravens almost traded for Maxx Crosby, where the Las Vegas Raiders would’ve sacrificed two first-round picks.

So, why did the Browns only get a first-round pick in 2027 from the Rams?

It’s likely because Verse was a player that was viewed as untouchable by Los Angeles, who drafted him with the No. 19 overall pick in 2024. He’s consistently developed into one of the best pass rushers in the NFL, He was the 2024 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year and was a Pro Bowler in 2024 and 2025. The Browns now have back-to-back Rookie of the Year winners between Verse and linebacker Carson Schwesinger, who won the award in 2025.

By acquiring Verse in the trade, Browns general manager Andrew Berry remained committed to winning with a player that fits Cleveland’s timeline. He had 4.5 sacks and a rookie before having 7.5 sacks last year. Certainly, Verse is a player that the Browns feel comfortable building around defensively.

With an infusion of offensive talent, Browns head coach Todd Monken must elevate the Browns even without Garrett, who had been the organization's best player since he arrived in 2017.

The Browns also got a second-round pick from Los Angeles in 2028, which should carry plenty of value. In Round 2 of April’s draft, Berry landed wide receiver Denzel Boston and safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, two players that had first-round grades.

The 2029 third-round pick sweetens the deal.

The Browns will enter the 2027 first round with two picks. Following the acquisition of Garrett, Los Angeles will be the betting favorite to win the NFC. That means they won’t have a great draft position, but the pick could be used as ammunition for Berry to trade up for a premier quarterback in next year’s draft class.

Browns fans will be upset that they lost a generational defensive talent. But Garrett’s replacement will be Verse, who the Browns will need to continue to develop. If this move translates to the Browns finding their long-awaited franchise quarterback, it could be worthwhile.