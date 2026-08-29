Why Luke Floriea Needs To Be a Lock for the Browns 53-Man Roster

The Browns have roster decisions to make this weekend, and local prospect Luke Floriea has made their job much more difficult.

Who Is Floriea?

Luke Floriea grew up just down the road from Cleveland, playing high school football for the Mentor Cardinals before playing collegiate ball at nearby Kent State University, a member of the Mid-American Conference.

20’ Mentor graduate Luke Floriea just made an incredible catch for Kent State on ESPN!@MentorAthletics @MentorRedline pic.twitter.com/pRGbwJCe85 — NEO Zone HS Sports (@NEOZoneHS) November 18, 2020

Floriea went undrafted in 2025 and earned a spot on the Browns’ 90-man roster after participating in rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. He later suffered a serious hamstring injury in the preseason opener, was waived with an injury designation, and returned to Cleveland’s practice squad in September.

The Case for Floriea

After his first preseason with the Browns was cut short by injury, Floriea truly shined in 2026. Floriea caught three touchdowns, two of which were in the final game of the 2026 preseason. He also contributed 95 yards on six receptions, catching passes from Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel.

Make that TWO TDs for Luke Floriea 👏



NEvsCLE on Prime Video

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/AoARtRdHmJ — NFL (@NFL) August 28, 2026

Floriea competed in a position battle with Gage Larvadain and Malachi Corley throughout the preseason. Corley and Larvadain hold an advantage due to their special teams experience, as Floriea does not have the typical frame of a special-teams specialist.

Larvadain handled punt return duties during the preseason but left much to be desired, especially in the final game against the Patriots. In that game, he totaled minus-3 yards on two punt returns.

Corley appeared in 13 games for the Browns in the 2025 season, and while his receiving numbers in the 2026 preseason were not anything special (two catches for 27 yards), Corley is listed as the first-team kick returner, and that could be another obstacle preventing Floriea from making the 53-man roster. Corley seems to be Floriea’s biggest competition for the final spot.

Performance Equals Reward

Traditional roster construction may favor a receiver with a clearly defined special-teams role, but the Browns should not allow that to outweigh Floriea’s performance. The Browns are retooling their roster and trying to establish a new culture following the Myles Garrett trade. A good way to build that culture is to reward performance.

Whether in practice or preseason games, Luke Floriea has performed at a level that deserves a roster spot, not another practice squad designation. By adding Floriea to their 53-man roster, the Browns can send a clear message to their locker room: if you show up, work, and perform, you will be rewarded for your efforts.

Luke Floriea on cuts coming Sunday after catching two TD passes to help #Browns beat #Patriots, 37-13: "I feel like I did everything I could. I have no regrets." He said his first text was from "Coach Triv." He credited playing for Mentor High for his success. @MentorRedline pic.twitter.com/2z5SpQcpNM — Jeff Schudel (@jsproinsider) August 28, 2026

Luke Floriea is certainly a feel-good local story, but he is also a good football player who has worked for everything in his NFL career. Given an opportunity on a 53-man roster, that work should continue to pay off, whether it is with the Browns or elsewhere.