3 Browns That Have the Most To Gain From Joint Practices Against Bills

The Cleveland Browns are approaching an important part of their preseason preparation: the joint practice with the Buffalo Bills.

The Browns will be welcoming the Bills to their training facility in Berea, Ohio, on Thursday, August 20, ahead of their preseason game on August 22 at Huntington Bank Field. This practice is expected to be an important part of the preseason for both teams, as it is an opportunity for each team’s starting units to compete against another group of projected starters.

Due to the importance of this practice, multiple Browns players will look to “raise their stock” and solidify their positions on the roster, whether that means earning a starting role or avoiding roster cuts.

Shedeur Sanders, Quarterback

Shedeur Sanders is approaching the most important week of his young NFL career. After a solid outing from Deshaun Watson, Sanders now must exceed expectations in both the Browns' joint practice and preseason game against the Bills to remain in contention for the Browns' starting quarterback job.

Bears throw Cover 0 at Shedeur Sanders on third-and-long. The blitz is late to develop, so it gives Sanders enough time to connect with Luke Floriea to move the chains. pic.twitter.com/u0TWSM27Hp — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) August 15, 2026

If Shedeur Sanders can limit pre-snap mistakes, take what the Bills' defense gives him, and show flashes of his deep ball when it makes sense, he stands a chance to be the Browns' starter. The evaluation begins for Shedeur at the joint practice, where he and Watson will split reps with the first-team offense.

Michael Coats Jr., Cornerback

Michael Coats Jr. was one of the highlights of the first preseason game, intercepting Tyson Bagent at the end of the second quarter to give the Browns’ offense a two-minute situation.

Michael Coats Jr. reads it like a book for the INT



CLEvsCHI on @nflnetwork

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/rrP4mGhxgb — NFL (@NFL) August 15, 2026

Before the preseason, cornerback depth was a concern for the Browns; Coats Jr. has helped alleviate that concern. Coats has been a player trending upward in the Browns' cornerback room, but if he can deliver a strong performance against one of the NFL’s best offenses, he may be the Browns’ next diamond-in-the-rough find.

Gage Larvadain, Wide Receiver

The Browns now have depth at wide receiver, something they could not say last season. When it comes to the bottom of the wide receiver rotation, a battle is unfolding between Gage Larvadain, Luke Floriea, and Cedric Tillman for the presumed final wide receiver spot on the Browns' 53-man roster.

Browns Shedeur Sanders to Gage Larvadain on fade. pic.twitter.com/bfHDR4cZLC — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) August 18, 2026

Tillman did not participate in the Browns’ first preseason game, while Floriea does not have the traditional build of an end-of-roster receiver who contributes across multiple special-teams units. That leaves Larvadain as the clear favorite, especially because he is listed as the team’s punt returner, although he has not been spectacular in that role either.

If Larvadain can string together big plays and strong special-teams contributions in the joint practice, he will only further himself as the clear favorite for the final wide receiver spot.

A Chance to Force the Browns' Hand

While the Browns won’t make final roster decisions based on one practice, Thursday’s work against a top-tier Buffalo team does give players like Sanders, Coats Jr., and Larvadain a chance to prove their worth more than a typical practice.

For all three players, the opportunity is simple: perform against one of the NFL’s best and make the Browns rethink where they stand.