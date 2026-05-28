Why the Browns’ Most Important Rookie This Year Is Spencer Fano

The Cleveland Browns used the NFL Draft to select a variety of players while also addressing team needs.

With ten total selections, Cleveland prioritized the offensive side of the ball with eight players taken there, then two defensive.

Andrew Berry brought in some big-time playmakers on the outside with KC Concepcion at 24, then Denzel Boston at 39. Bringing in some much-needed receivers to a room that underperformed last season. Even though those picks were needed, they aren’t the most important rookie, who is Spencer Fano.

Why is Fano the Most Important?

Fano joins an offensive line that may have struggled more than Cleveland’s receivers did, as the Browns have completely overhauled the starting five. The only player that started last year who may again this year is Joel Bitonio, whose retirement still looms.

The expected starting five this year will be Tytus Howard at right tackle, Teven Jenkins at right guard, Elgton Jenkins at center, Zion Johnson at left guard, and Fano shoring up the left tackle position.

While Dawand Jones remains with Cleveland, his injury history includes three consecutive season-ending breaks. Ethan Pocic, Wyatt Teller, and Jack Conklin were released to free agency after the group ranked at the bottom of the league in run-block and pass-block win rate.

Cleveland has been struggling to find their left tackle of the future since Joe Thomas retired in 2018. Starting with Greg Robinson for a couple of years, then to Jedrick Wills Jr., who had a promising start to his career, then more bad injury luck forced them to rotate multiple guys for the past three seasons.

Fano could be that mainstay that Cleveland is searching for. Regardless of who is starting next year for the Browns, Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders, Fano will be at the most important position, the blind side.

Cleveland was among the most sacked teams in the NFL last season, allowing the seventh-most in the league (51), while also allowing the most amount of quarterback pressures in the NFL at 297, meaning Cleveland quarterbacks were pressured on over 46% percent of plays.

The Browns didn’t excel at running the football either, as they had the third-lowest success rate rushing the ball, leading to the fifth-lowest yards per play at 3.9.

Fano will be able to succeed in protecting the quarterback, along with paving the way for running backs to run freely. In his senior year, he ranked in the top 6% for pass blocking and top 4% for run blocking among tackles via PFF. Success always starts up front and trickles back; the Browns' top ten pick could be the powerhouse for that success.