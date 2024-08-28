Cleveland Browns Make Roster Cuts, Set Their Initial 53-Man Roster
Tuesday was cut day in the NFL. Every team had to get their roster down to just 53 guys and cut ties with a bunch of players who were on the team to start training camp.
The Cleveland Browns were no exception.
Some of the guys that were cut had been with Cleveland for a couple of years, and others just signed with the team to start camp. Nonetheless, the Browns had to trim their roster, and they did that on Tuesday.
Now, it isn't just a straight cut where the guys are removed from the team. There are a bunch of different designations that teams can slap on players to play roster Tetris and put their team together. Some of the possible designations are below:
- The majority of players will be waived or released
- If a player is waived/released and has over four years in the NFL, he does not go on waivers ("vested")
- If a player is waived/released and has under four years of experience, he goes to the waiver wire
- Teams can place players on Injured Reserve
- Waiver claims will be made by Wednesday at Noon EST
- After waiver claims, vested players are free to sign wherever they want
There are several designations that front offices have at their disposal and the Browns used them all. Tuesday's podcast breaks it all down.
- 0:49-1:43 - Four Quarterbacks on the Initial 53-man roster
- 1:43-5:28 - Jameis Winston Trade Candidate / Dorian Thompson-Robinson Potential
- 6:04-7:00 - D'Onta Foreman's status
- 7:14-8:49 - Siaka Ika cut from the Browns
Next up for Cleveland, three more practices this week before a mandatory off weekend and then Week 1 against Dallas. We'll keep you up to speed on all things Cleveland Browns.