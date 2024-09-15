Last Call: Browns Pregame Report As Cleveland Prepares For Jaguars
The Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars face off in what feels like a must win game for two teams that have their eyes on a long playoff run in 2024.
Last year when the Jaguars came to Cleveland in December, the Browns got the best of them in what turned out to be a very hard-fought game. Then quarterback Joe Flacco out-dueled Trevor Lawrence in Cleveland's 31-27 victory.
While Lawrence threw for three touchdowns, he also threw three interceptions against the Browns' tough man-to-man coverage. Lawrence is looking to bounce back after a tough Week 1 performance against the Miami Dolphins where he finished 12-for-21 for 162 yards and one score in their 20-17 loss.
As for the Browns, they have to redeem themselves after an abysmal performance last week in Cleveland. The Cleveland offense looked as bad as it possibly could and cost Cleveland a great opportunity to get to 1-0.
The silver lining? Cleveland is historically bad in Week One and the offense can only go up from where it is. It would be an understatement to say that Deshaun Watson struggled - he was flat-out bad. He looked uncomfortable and most concerning, he looked like he didn't trust what he was seeing. Is one week enough to fix all of the issues on offense? Cleveland better hope so.
Watson has been fantastic against the Jaguars throughout his career. He is 6-1 against Jacksonville with a 63.6 completion percentage, over 1,400 yards, nine touchdowns to just three interceptions. Sunday will be a great test to see if he can regain his old form.
The Browns and Jaguars both need a win on Sunday. Kickoff is at 1:00 pm EST at Everbank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.