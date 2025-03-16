This Surprising Running Back Contract Points To Browns, Nick Chubb Reunion
One storyline coming into the NFL offseason for the Cleveland Browns has been about the future of Nick Chubb. That remains to be seen, but one new running back deal gives more hope that he could be back.
In 2024, Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle rushed for 1,079 yards and two touchdowns. This week, the 26-year-old reportedly signed a one-year contract with the Carolina Panthers for $3 million with incentives up to $6.25 million.
That is a surprising contract for a very capable player which could point to a confusing running back market, a market that should excite Browns fans.
At the NFL Combine in February, Browns’ general manager Andrew Berry told the world that the team would be letting Chubb test the free agency market. Not that this was a bluff by Berry and company. Rather, it was a very good move by Cleveland.
Cleveland has been very loud about wanting Chubb to retire with the team. Even when things were bleak after his knee injury, the Browns stayed committed to one of the constant lone bright spots on the team.
After Chubb suffered another season-ending injury in 2024, no one really knew what his value would be. Cleveland had a number in mind that they envisioned and Chubb's number was probably much higher.
To strike the perfect balance, let the market determine the actual value and make a decision based on that.
The Browns allowed Chubb and his representation to explore the market and figure out what other teams would be willing to pay him. The result is finding out what Cleveland's threshold ends up being.
The contract that Dowdle just signed in Carolina signals that the value of this free agent running back market is as low as it can be. A 1,000-yard, 26-year-old signed a contract for just $3 million that is incentive laden up to $6 million.
If the news broke that the Browns signed Chubb to that same contract, everyone in Cleveland would give a standing ovation. But if you listen to the market, it is saying that Chubb is going to be worth way less and could be back in the Orange and Brown in 2025.