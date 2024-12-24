Best and Worst Graded Buccaneers Offensive Players vs. Cowboys

Sep 22, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Trey Palmer (10) and wide receiver Jalen McMillan (15) workout prior the game against the Denver Broncos at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers needed a win on Sunday Night Football against the Dallas Cowboys in Jerry World in order to maintain their lead in the NFC South after the Atlanta Falcons won their matchup against the Giants. Unfortunately, that wasn't the case, as the Bucs lost to the Cowboys 26-24.
The usual hot-starting Buccaneers looked anything but that in Week 16 as they weren't able to put points on the board until the second quarter while the Cowboys commanded the game early on. The Bucs' offense still was able to muster enough to keep them in the game with another 300-yard passing performance from Baker Mayfield and another game of over 100 rushing yards as a team.
However, Mayfield was sacked four times, and untimely penalties mixed in with untimely turnovers prevented the Bucs from being able to outscore the Cowboys. Now, behind the Falcons for the NFC South, the Bucs will have to win out and pray that the Falcons drop one of their final two games in order to reach the postseason.
Here is how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive players graded out in their tough 26-24 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football, per Pro Football Focus.
Sep 29, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Trey Palmer (10) runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 74.5
2. WR Jalen McMillan
Dec 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan (15) runs the ball in for a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 71.0
3. C Graham Barton
Nov 4, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Graham Barton (62) gestures at the line of scrimmage against the Kansas City Chiefsduring the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Dec 22, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 70.2
5. WR Mike Evans
Dec 22, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) runs the ball against the Dallas Cowboys in the first half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 67.4
Lowest Graded:
1. TE Payne Durham
Aug 23, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Payne Durham (87) runs with the ball against the Miami Dolphins during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Dec 15, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White (1) carries the ball for a 7-yard gain in the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 53.1
3. WR Ryan Miller
Oct 27, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Ryan Miller (81) runs with the ball against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 53.8
4. WR Rakim Jarrett
Jan 7, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Rakim Jarrett (18) rushes the ball against Carolina Panthers linebacker Deion Jones (40) during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 55.8
5. TE Devin Culp
Aug 17, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Devin Culp (82) runs with the ball as Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Christian Braswell (21) defends during the second quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-Imagn Images / Douglas DeFelice-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 56.3
