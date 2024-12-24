Bucs Gameday

Best and Worst Graded Buccaneers Offensive Players vs. Cowboys

The best and worst-graded Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive players in their loss to the Dallas Cowboys, per Pro Football Focus.

Caleb Skinner

Sep 22, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Trey Palmer (10) and wide receiver Jalen McMillan (15) workout prior the game against the Denver Broncos at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Sep 22, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Trey Palmer (10) and wide receiver Jalen McMillan (15) workout prior the game against the Denver Broncos at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers needed a win on Sunday Night Football against the Dallas Cowboys in Jerry World in order to maintain their lead in the NFC South after the Atlanta Falcons won their matchup against the Giants. Unfortunately, that wasn't the case, as the Bucs lost to the Cowboys 26-24.

The usual hot-starting Buccaneers looked anything but that in Week 16 as they weren't able to put points on the board until the second quarter while the Cowboys commanded the game early on. The Bucs' offense still was able to muster enough to keep them in the game with another 300-yard passing performance from Baker Mayfield and another game of over 100 rushing yards as a team.

However, Mayfield was sacked four times, and untimely penalties mixed in with untimely turnovers prevented the Bucs from being able to outscore the Cowboys. Now, behind the Falcons for the NFC South, the Bucs will have to win out and pray that the Falcons drop one of their final two games in order to reach the postseason.

Here is how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive players graded out in their tough 26-24 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football, per Pro Football Focus.

READ MORE: Buccaneers Safety 'Hopefully' Returning This Week Against Panthers

Highest Graded:

1. WR Trey Palmer

Trey Palme
Sep 29, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Trey Palmer (10) runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 74.5

2. WR Jalen McMillan

Jalen McMilla
Dec 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan (15) runs the ball in for a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 71.0

3. C Graham Barton

Graham Barto
Nov 4, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Graham Barton (62) gestures at the line of scrimmage against the Kansas City Chiefsduring the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 70.6

READ MORE: NFL Playoff Picture: Where Do the Buccaneers Stand Going Into Week 17?

4. QB Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfiel
Dec 22, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 70.2

5. WR Mike Evans

Mike Evan
Dec 22, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) runs the ball against the Dallas Cowboys in the first half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 67.4

Lowest Graded:

1. TE Payne Durham

Payne Durha
Aug 23, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Payne Durham (87) runs with the ball against the Miami Dolphins during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 50.9

READ MORE: Buccaneers Designate Starting Safety For Return From Injured Reserve

2. RB Rachaad White

Rachaad Whit
Dec 15, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White (1) carries the ball for a 7-yard gain in the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 53.1

3. WR Ryan Miller

Ryan Mille
Oct 27, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Ryan Miller (81) runs with the ball against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 53.8

4. WR Rakim Jarrett

Rakim Jarret
Jan 7, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Rakim Jarrett (18) rushes the ball against Carolina Panthers linebacker Deion Jones (40) during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 55.8

5. TE Devin Culp

Devin Cul
Aug 17, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Devin Culp (82) runs with the ball as Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Christian Braswell (21) defends during the second quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-Imagn Images / Douglas DeFelice-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 56.3

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• Buccaneers Give NFC South Back to Falcons With 2 Games Remaining

• Buccaneers Still Battling Punter Woes as 2024 NFL Season Winds Down

• Buccaneers HC Pinpoints Big Issue For Defense After Cowboys Loss

• Tony Dungy Calls Out Todd Bowles for Bad Mistake During Buccaneers-Cowboys

Published |Modified
Caleb Skinner
CALEB SKINNER

Caleb is from Nashville, TN and graduated from Florida State University in 2018 with majors in Sociology and History. He has previously written for an FSU outlet and started covering the Buccaneers in March of 2022. Caleb is an avid sports fan and former host of the Tribeoholics podcast. You can follow Caleb on Twitter @chsnole