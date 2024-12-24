Buccaneers Designate Starting Safety For Return From Injured Reserve
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers need all the help they can get — be it from their players or the Washington Commanders in Week 17 — to make the playoffs and win the NFC South in this final stretch. And one piece of that puzzle could be coming back to the team sooner than later.
The Buccaneers took a tough 26-24 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, but on the Tuesday after, the team announced that safety Jordan Whitehead has been designated for return from Injured Reserve. Whitehead, who has been out since injuring his pectoral against the New York Giants in Week 12, will have 21 days to be activated back on to the active roster.
Whitehead joined the Buccaneers this offseason after previously playing in Bowles' system in Tampa Bay from 2019-21, coming back to the Bucs after a two-year stint in New York with the Jets. Before getting injured, Whitehead amassed 47 solo tackles and three pass breakups.
The news is very good for the Bucs, who are currently dealing with a lack of safety depth. Safety Mike Edwards, another returning player, came back against the Dallas Cowboys after a hamstring injury sidelined him for two weeks, but safety Antoine Winfield Jr. is also dealing with a knee sprain and is injured himself. Whitehead coming back gives Tampa Bay two starting-caliber safeties in he and Edwards, and if Winfield Jr. can make it back, the Bucs would have their whole set again.
Whitehead's earliest return timetable is against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, but the team may be cautious with him — either way, something to keep an eye on.
