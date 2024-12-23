Buccaneers Still Battling Punter Woes as 2024 NFL Season Winds Down

Bucs' punting situation hasn't improved with rookie Jack Browning. There are 38 NFL punters with 5+ punts in 2024, and the three used by the Bucs this year are all in the bottom seven in net punting:



Trenton Gill: 38.9, 32nd

Jake Camarda: 36.5, 35th

Jack Browning: 33.9, 37th