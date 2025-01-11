Buccaneers Best Bets vs. Washington Commanders in Wild Card Round
The time for talk is over. It's playoff time, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to defend their home turf against the Washington Commanders for the right to play in the Divisional Round.
Tampa Bay is a three-point favorite in this Wild Card contest, and we have three best bets for you to lay a wager on before the Bucs play the Commanders on Sunday with prop bets and odds courtesy of Fanduel — check them out below:
Bets record this year: 26-19
Jalen McMillan Anytime TD (+160)
There are a few reasons I'll go with this one. Wideout Mike Evans will be covered by Marshon Lattimore, and even if you don't think Lattimore will get the best of Evans this time around, he's still the best corner on the team and will likely be occupied with Tampa Bay's best receiver. Enter Jalen McMillan, who will be freed up from Evans and has caught seven touchdowns in his last five outings. That's a recipe for success, so take this bet.
Bucky Irving Over 87.5 Rushing Yards (-113)
Washington is one of the worst rushing defenses in the NFL — they're currently No. 30 in rushing yards per game allowed (137.5). Bucky Irving is Tampa Bay's best running back, and he'll likely propel Tampa Bay's top five rushing attack to a big day. Bet on him to lead it.
Each Team to Score in All Four Quarters (+600)
Both these defenses have weaknesses. Washington's rush defense is very suspect, as just mentioned, and Tampa Bay's passing defense gives up 243.9 yards per game, good for 29th in the lead. That leads to potential explosive plays on both sides of the ball, and it also means that this game is potentially set to be a shootout on Sunday. With that in mind, throw a little money down on this bet to possibly hit big.
