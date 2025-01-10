Buccaneers Healthiest in Months Heading into Commanders Game
From here on out, every game is crucial. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers host their fourth Wild Card playoff game in a row on Sunday, and when they do, they'll be as healthy as they've been in a long time.
Head coach Todd Bowles spoke to media on Friday ahead of the team's game vs. the Washington Commanders Sunday night, and he told reporters that no one on the team will be ruled out save for cornerback Troy Hill, who is coming back from injured reserve. Three players that did not play last week for the team's regular-season finale — Safety Antoine Winfield Jr., cornerback Jamel Dean and tight end Cade Otton — are all in play, which is a great sign for the Buccaneers heading into Sunday.
Bowles said that no players should be doubtful, and that there will only be questionable players.
With that, the Buccaneers will only be missing two starters from the beginning of the year. Safety Jordan Whitehead is out after injuring himself in a car accident last week, and wideout Chris Godwin is still dealing with a dislocated ankle he suffered against the Baltimore Ravens. Linebacker SirVocea Dennis and safety Christian Izien, two important rotational players, will be out, but otherwise, the Bucs are about as healthy as they can be heading into their first playoff game.
The Buccaneers and the Commanders will face off on Sunday at 8 p.m. EST at Raymond James Stadium for the right to advance to the Divisional Round.
