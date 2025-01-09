Tom Brady Could Lure Crucial Tampa Bay Buccaneers Executive to Las Vegas Raiders
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have done a tremendous job getting to 10-7 on the season, which has led to yet another NFC South title and playoff berth. For years, the Bucs' organization was in the doldrums of the NFL, but since the arrival of Tom Brady and the subsequent Lombardi Trophy, Tampa Bay has become a destination mainly due to the major shift in culture.
The Bucs had a losing culture present before the arrival of Brady and former head coach Bruce Arians, but things have since changed. While much of the praise can be heaped on the coaches and players, the front office deserves just as much credit for building the Buccaneers.
Coaches and players come and go, but the likes of Jason Licht, Mike Greenberg, and John Spytek have all done a tremendous job in evaluating and improving the team from top to bottom. Licht, the Bucs' general manager, had been fantastic for the franchise specifically when it comes to hitting on draft picks, and he wouldn't have gotten to this point without the help of Greenberg and Spytek.
With the Buccaneers seeing so much success, other franchises around the league are taking notice. After already receiving an interview for the Tennessee Titans' general manager position, it seems as though the Las Vegas Raiders and Tom Brady could have some interest in John Spytek for their now-vacant general manager spot.
Brady, now a minority owner of the Raiders, has a deep history with Spytek. The two have known each other going back 25 years to their time as Michigan Wolverine teammates and of course, the duo won a Super Bowl together during their time in Tampa together.
The marriage makes sense for the Raiders, who are looking to rebuild and the connection between Brady and Spytek will only continue to fuel rumors of the latter reaching a promotion in Sin City.
Spytek has spent nine years with the Buccaneers, spending the last two as assistant general manager to Jason Licht, and the seven prior as director of player personnel and vice president of player personnel. Prior to working with the Bucs, Spytek spent many years in the NFL serving as both a college and professional scout with the Denver Broncos, Cleveland Browns, and Philadelphia Eagles.
