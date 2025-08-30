Buccaneers offensive trio ranks high among NFL media ahead of 2025
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers landed inside the top 10 of NFL.com’s 2025 NFL triplets rankings, showcasing how powerful the main focal points of their offense are.
NFL Network’s Gennaro Filice, ranked every team’s trio of QB, RB and pass catcher, and the Buccaneers got a very favorable spot, showing how much faith some have in their offensive talent ahead of the season.
The Buccaneers' trio of quarterback Baker Mayfield, running back Bucky Irving and wide receiver Mike Evans came in at No. 7 overall and fourth among NFC teams.
WR Mike Evans
At 32 years old, Mike Evans continues to be the anchor of Tampa Bay’s passing game. His streak of 1,000-yard seasons has not only cemented him as the franchise’s most reliable offensive weapon, but also as one of the league’s most consistent receivers of all time.
"Mike Evans is old faithful, having built a Hall of Fame résumé by eclipsing 1,000 yards receiving in each of his 11 NFL seasons," Filice wrote.
WR Bucky Irving
Meanwhile, 23-year-old Bucky Irving emerged as a breakout star in his first season, ranking in the top 5 in yards for running backs last season.
"Bucky Irving is the new sensation, fresh off a spectacular rookie campaign that saw him finish 10th in the league in scrimmage yards (1,514) despite starting just three games," Filice wrote.
His explosiveness elevated the Buccaneers’ offense and makes him one of the NFL’s most exciting young backs heading into 2025.
QB Baker Mayfield
Quarterback Baker Mayfield remains the wild card. But Felice mentioned a few keys for Mayfield's success this season.
"And Baker Mayfield? He’s an adventure. On the macro level, his football career has taken more turns than an Agatha Christie novel. On the micro level, he finished last season tied for second in touchdown passes (41) and tied for first in interceptions (16). How will the quarterback perform with his fifth offensive coordinator in as many seasons? I expect this loaded offense to score points in bunches.”
Tampa Bay skyrocketed from No. 23 in the 2024 triplet rankings to No. 7 in 2025, thanks largely to Irving replacing Rachaad White as the lead back. While the Bucs trailed behind the 49ers, Lions and Eagles in rankings, their jump in the rankings this year shows how far the offense has come in just one year.
As Week 1 quickly approaches and new offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard is running the offense, fans will wonder if this group can keep up with these expectations and have great success in 2025.
