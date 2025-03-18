Will Alabama linebacker continuously mocked to Bucs even be there at No. 19?
There have been a few players linked to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but none quite as frequently as Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell. Campbell is the most commonly-mocked player to Tampa Bay, per NFL Mock Draft Database, getting picked to go there in 15.7% of mocks — but now, there's a growing question about whether he'll even make it to pick No. 19.
ESPN's Mel Kiper recently selected Campbell to go to the Bucs at No. 19 to continue the trend, and it makes sense — Tampa Bay needs a linebacker to play next to Lavonte David and compete with SirVocea Dennis, and his elite athleticism could be a home run for Tampa Bay. But there's something Kiper mentions first in his write-up for the Bucs that is a little concerning.
"Campbell is buzzy right now and rising the board, so he might not be available at No. 19. But if he is there, he'd be a good fit for Tampa Bay. Lavonte David, but he is 35 years old. Anthony Walker Jr. .was brought in too, but the linebacker room will need more reinforcements. And Campbell would be able to impact multiple phases of this defense with his speed, instincts and versatility. He had 112 tackles, 5 sacks and 4 pass breakups last season.
Kiper mentions that Campbell is "buzzy" and could be rising up draft boards, and he isn't alone. The NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah recently released his new mock draft, and he had Campbell going a staggering ninth to the New Orleans Saints. Campbell also moved up two spots on The Athletic's Dane Brugler's big board, jumping to No. 22, and there's still a month before the NFL Draft.
If the Bucs really want Jihaad Campbell, it seems like they may just have to trade up to get him. Jason Licht has done that before, and he almost did it to nab Graham Barton in the 2024 NFL Draft, so it's possible — it just depends on how much the Bucs really like Campbell.
There are, of course, other options, too. The Buccaneers could secure another edge rusher in someone like James Pearce Jr. out of Tennessee or Donovan Ezeiruaku out of Boston College, for example, or perhaps a cornerback to pair with Zyon McCollum and Jamel Dean. Those are all valid options, and they may become necessities on draft night if Campbell is out of the picture.
