Buccaneers star reveals how NFL has evolved in last decade
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David has been in the NFL for a long time. He's entering his 14th season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he's seen the game reinvent itself tons of times since he's put on red and pewter in 2012.
At least, that's what it seems like. For David, football has always been football — and the key is changng the approach.
David recently spoke to media after he signed his contract to return to the Buccaneers for yet another go-around in the NFL. When he was asked about how the game has evolved since he entered the league, he mentioned that playing under multiple coordinators has helped him understand that — and that at the end of the day, football hasn't evolved as much as some people think.
"The game [doesn't] change. People do the same thing, but in different ways," David said. "Once you learn that and try to adjust to that, man, the game just slows down for you. It's fun to see all of that come together, all those things you learn from your rookie year all the way to now — it just comes to fruition."
It has certainly come to fruition for David. He has netted an astounding 1,111 solo tackles, 31 forced fumbles and 13 interceptions in 14 years, and he could potentially land in the Pro Football Hall of Fame for his efforts. The game has certainly changed on way or another, but it wouldn't feel quite the same without Lavonte David in it.
