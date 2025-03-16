What’s missing? Buccaneers’ top roster needs post-NFL free agency
The Bucs had a number of pressing needs heading into this year's offseason. Although it wouldn't have been possible to solve all of their issues in free agency alone, Jason Licht was swift and calculated with his free agency decisions, and as a result, the team is in a much better position heading into next month's draft than they were just a couple of weeks ago.
That said, the team still needs to add talent. With the entire starting offense returning from 2024, it seems clear that this year's draft will be focused primarily on the defensive side of the ball. Let's take a closer look at what positions would make the most sense for GM Jason Licht and his staff to target in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Cornerback
Cornerback stands out as the one position of need that was not formally addressed by the Bucs in free agency. Despite many expecting the Buccaneers to release or trade veteran corner Jamel Dean following what was an injury riddled season in 2024, Jason Licht wisely stood pat and watched Dean's contract (roughly $13M/season through 2026) blossom into a bargain deal based on free agent contracts awarded to similar players. For reference, his former running mate in Tampa Bay, Carlton Davis, recently signed a 3-year, $54 million contract to join the New England Patriots.
With the team expected to move second year player, Tykee Smith, back to safety, that opens up a starting nickel cornerback position. Although Christian Izien is capable of starting in that spot, his experience and versatility is best served in a reserve role. The ideal scenario would be for the Buccaneers to select a starting caliber corner with inside/outside versatility early in the 2025 NFL draft. If that player isn't ready to step into a starting role immediately, Izien could hold the fort down until he is.
Inside Linebacker
Everyone was thrilled to see franchise legend Lavonte David agreed to run it back for at least one more season in Tampa Bay. Although David is still performing at a high level, the end is undoubtedly near. The Bucs would be wise to take advantage of David's return, and draft his eventual replacement early in this year's draft.
Although the team believes in SirVoccea Dennis' talent, the former Pitt Panther has been injured for the vast majority of his first two NFL seasons. Bringing in a top-5 inside linebacker prospect to compete with Dennis for a starting position right away, and hopefully take over for David when his time is up, should be at or near the top of GM Jason Licht's priority list.
Edge Rusher
Not only did the Buccaneers make a splash early in free agency by agreeing to terms with former All Pro and multiple time Pro Bowler Haason Reddick on a 1-year contract, but they also retained a steady veteran with great familiarity within Todd Bowles' scheme in Anthony Nelson. Does that mean the Bucs are set and should postpone a long term solution at OLB until next offseason? Absolutely not.
The Bucs need an injection of talent off the edge, and although Reddick should provide a major boost in this area, the long term solution at the position remains a major question mark. It would not surprise me to see the Buccaneers draft an edge rusher as early as round one should the right player be available. As blitz heavy as he may be, Todd Bowles acknowledged the team's need to be able to rush the passer with four. Signing Haason Reddick and drafting a talented pass rusher early next month would go a long way toward establishing a legitimate four-man pass rush in Tampa.
Other Considerations
As it stands, the Bucs have six selections to make in this year's draft. That number could certainly change, as Licht has shown an affinity for acquiring additional draft capital in year's past. Regardless of what happens, the Buccaneers will have more than enough opportunity to address each of the positions listed above, as well as several others. Safety, defensive tackle, tight end, offensive line, and wide receiver are some of the other positions that could be drafted by the Bucs this year.
