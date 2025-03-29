All-SEC edge rusher says he's drawing interest from Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers plugged a big hole in their edge rushing unit during free agency by signing Haason Reddick to a one-year deal, adding a veteran to the room and bolstering the pass rushing attack. But that doesn't mean the team can't continue to shore up that room, and if one draft prospect is to be believed, it could be looking to do just that.
Ole Miss edge rusher Princely Umanmielen was recently interviewed by the SEC Network, per Jordan Reid, and he revealed that four teams have shown "the most interest" in him. One of them is the Green Bay Packers, but three of them are in the NFC South — the Atlanta Falcons, the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Umanmielen was a producer in college and certainly would add to Tampa Bay's edge rusher room. He had 19 solo tackles and 10.5 sacks for the Ole Miss Rebels last year, playing there for a season after transferring from Florida. When asked about the Bucs at the NFL Combine, he mentioned that he'd like to play for the Bucs due to Todd Bowles' presence there and the financials that would be involved.
"I love a defensive coach," Umanmielen said at the NFL Combine. "Going back to Florida would be pretty nice. No state taxes."
Umanmielen formally met with the Buccaneers at the NFL Combine, so that interest tracks. The Bucs have some needs at corner and linebacker, but drafting a potentially dominant edge rusher could make those needs a bit less pressing.