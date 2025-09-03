Buccaneers face challenges vs. Falcons in Week 1
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are getting their season started with an NFC South rivalry game on the road against the Atlanta Falcons.
The matchup is a high-stakes one and the first time the Bucs will face Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr., the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles spoke about Penix's abilities in a recent press conference.
"Just seeing the three games last year and obviously in the [College Football] playoff game, he's strong-armed – very strong-armed – [and] very accurate," Bowles said.
"He throws a great deep ball. He can check it down. He looks off very well and goes the other way. He can really put the ball in there. He can really thread needles. If you're not fundamentally or technically sound, he's going to beat you."
READ MORE: Where do the Buccaneers stand in the Week 1 Power Rankings?
The game also marks the first time the Falcons will face Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr., the two first-round picks the team made on defense this spring. Bowles praised both young defenders.
"Other than youth, they bring a lot of speed. Pierce was a heck of a pass rusher in college – he could really run. I got to see Walker a few times myself. [He was] one of my favorite players in the draft coming out and he's really multifaceted," Bowles said.
"He can do a lot of things for them outside, inside. He plays with a high motor. He's a high-character guy, [provides] great leadership. So, between the two of them, they really infused themselves with two young, good pass rushers."
The Falcons have a lot of youth, which could mean a number of different things. The Bucs could take advantage of their inexperience, but the Falcons could also turn it into an opportunity to give Tampa something it hasn't seen before.
Each team has an advantage in the matchup, but it will come down to who exploits the other's weakness better or who uses their weapons the wisest.
Kickoff between the Bucs and Falcons is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
READ MORE: Buccaneers rookie poised to make an immediate impact for Todd Bowles
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Kyle Trask’s next team could be obvious thanks to a Buccaneers connection
• Todd Bowles reveals why Bucs moved on from backup quarterback Kyle Trask
• Buccaneers cut veteran wide receiver following disappointing preseason
• Buccaneers make roster decision on rookie defensive tackle Desmond Watson that we didn't see coming