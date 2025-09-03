Buccaneers offensive potential leads to high placement in NFL power rankings
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going into the season with a lot of question marks on offense.
Despite those uncertainties, there is hope that the team has another strong year on the offensive side of the ball. Bleacher Report writer Moe Moton placed the Buccaneers at No. 8 in the website's latest power rankings.
"Baker Mayfield has been unfazed by constant changes in play-calling. Over the last two years, he has thrown for 69 touchdowns and 26 interceptions, averaging 251 passing yards per game with a 67.9 percent completion rate under two different offensive coordinators," Moton wrote.
"He won't see much of a drop-off in production with passing game coordinator Josh Grizzard taking over for Liam Coen. In the short term, Tampa Bay will be without two offensive playmakers, though. Wideout Chris Godwin is coming along slowly from ankle surgery, and left tackle Tristan Wirfs is recovering from offseason knee surgery. They're both on the active roster."
"With Bucky Irving emerging as a key playmaker out of the backfield last season, the Buccaneers offense will still be electric despite the injuries. The defense needs to cut down on allowing explosive plays, having given up the fourth-most passing yards in 2024."
Buccaneers offense could be great
The only teams ahead of the Bucs in the power rankings are the Green Bay Packers, Washington Commanders, Detroit Lions, Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
The Bucs will live and die by the offense this season, so the team needs to respond to Grizzard as the new offensive coordinator.
It is up to Grizzard not to reinvent the wheel. The team has worked in the past exactly how it has been designed and the Bucs cannot afford to make any unforced errors.
If the Bucs offense can be one of the best in the NFL, they should be playing deep into January this season.
