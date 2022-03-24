Buccaneers free agent running back visits Kansas City

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made it a point of emphasis to retain key free agents this offseason. One player who will likely not return to the roster in 2022 is running back Ronald Jones. He led the franchise in carries in 2019 and 2020 but has seen his role slowly diminish following running back Leonard Fournette's breakout performance in the Buccaneers' super bowl run.

In recent days, Tampa Bay re-signed Fournette to a three-year deal, which means Jones' time with the franchise is all but over. The Buccaneers can't offer him the money he's looking for or a starting role.

READ MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers betting favorites to land veteran wide receiver

Jones has been exploring his options on the open market. On Wednesday, he reportedly took a visit to Kansas City. The Chiefs are looking for more firepower on offense after trading star Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins.

Kansas City is set to return two-year starter Clyde Edwards-Helaire and reserve Derrick Gore in the backfield next season. Darrel Williams played a significant role on the offense in 2021 but he's currently a free agent. It remains to be seen if the franchise looks to bring back Williams or chooses to go after a replacement such as Jones.

The former USC product has shown potential in spurts but he's had an up and down four-year career. Jones started 22 games over 2019-20, scoring 14 touchdowns and recording 2,176 yards of total offense. He carried the ball 192 times for a career-high 978 yards and seven touchdowns in 2020.

With that being said, he has struggled to be a consistent third-down back and has also had trouble holding onto the ball. Jones has fumbled seven times over the last three seasons. With Fournette's rise, the former second-round pick has, unfortunately, become an expendable piece for a Buccaneers team that is looking to field another contender.

READ MORE: Bucs GM speaks on rumors of friction between Bruce Arians and Tom Brady

Tampa Bay is already being linked to running backs in the upcoming NFL draft, including Texas A&M star Isaiah Spiller. Outside of Fournette, reserve Ke'Shawn Vaughn and veteran Kenjon Barner are under contract.

Stick with BucsGameday for coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook