Buccaneers NFC South Rival Draft First Round Quarterback in NFL Draft
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a big opportunity during the 2024 NFL Draft. They've got the opportunity to build around a team that made the playoffs during the 2023 season behind key play from Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans. On both sides of the ball, there is depth they can add to ensure they'll find their way back into the postseason.
Their division rivals, however, made a super interesting draft selection in the first round. With the No. 8 pick of the NFL Draft, the Atlanta Falcons make a very, very shocking move. They drafted Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr.
The decision to draft a quarterback early in the first round makes sense. Well, for most teams. The Falcons, however, inked quarterback Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million deal. They've got so-called "security" under center.
No matter what angle people look at it, it's a baffling decision, to say the least. Either the Falcons don't think Cousins can provide four years of quality play or are scared of an injury after he tore his Achilles a season ago, or they simply wanted a backup quarterback.
To draft a backup with pick No. 8 rather than equipping Cousins with more talent — as he already as Kyle Pitts and Bijan Robinson in his offense — or bring in a defensive stud to help the team be as competitive is a decision that can't be spun into a good one in any which way.
If the Falcons are that scared of Cousins falling off a cliff production-wise or suffering a serious injury, maybe they shouldn't have gifted him $180 million over the course of four seasons.
Penix was drafted to a bad situation, too. Instead of taking his talents — the very talents that led him to a top-ten placement in Heisman voting and College Football Playoffs — to a team where he can get actual playing time, he's likely going to be on the bench behind Cousins.
Still, this is no negative for the Buccaneers. As the two teams consistently face off, Tampa Bay won't have to game plan on some top-10 pick as the Falcons won't be playing their early-round draft pick.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.