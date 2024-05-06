Here's How Buccaneers OC Liam Coen Plans To Improve The Run Game In 2024
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers run game in 2023 was dreadful, to put it lightly.
The Bucs were 31st in rushing yards per game, 29th in rushing touchdowns per game and dead last in the league in yards per rush, per Team Rankings. Tampa Bay was still successful despite this, but the team has to be able to improve on its run game if it wants to truly compete for a title.
There were a few different theories as to why the team struggled in this area, but new offensive coordinator Liam Coen took to the podium on Monday for media and he had his own explanation for why he thought Tampa Bay's run game wasn't as strong last year.
Coen mentioned that giving the offensive line some more diversity in the way they hit blocks would be beneficial, and he also talked about having more than one play ready depending on what the offense sees at the line when they line up for the play.
"Defenses are too good to say, 'We're just gonna line up and run a few runs.' We gotta give these guys a toolbox," Coen said. "And also, that goes along with giving them multiple plays in the huddle. That might be two, that might be three options to be able to get to in terms of what the defense is presenting."
Former Bucs offensive coordinator Dave Canales — now the head coach of the Carolina Panthers — was somewhat stubborn in the run game, and he often liked to stick to his gameplan on the ground even when that gameplan was seemingly not working. Coen did not directly call out Canales by name, of course, but his philosophy on how to fix the run game seems well thought-out.
Additionally, Tampa Bay's interior offensive line was quite weak, but that will hopefully not be as big of a problem with the addition of Graham Barton in the NFL Draft. The combination of the new players and a new scheme could help Tampa Bay's run game quite a bit, and although learning those new things could be tough, Coen believes his team can handle it.
"It ultimately puts a lot more on the guys, but I think they're ready for it."
