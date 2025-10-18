Buccaneers share Emeka Egbuka’s potential playing status against Lions
Many Buccaneers fans were expecting to be without star wide receiver Emeka Egbuka on Monday night against the Detroit Lions, but in a big twist, that might not be the case.
Egbuka suffered a hamstring injury against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6, and he was expected to miss some time due to that injury — potentially past the team's Week 9 bye week. That no longer appears to be the case, though, as Egbuka showed up to practice on Saturday and was limited, and Todd Bowles told media after that Egbuka is a game-time decision against the Lions.
Emeke Egbuka could play vs. Lions Monday
Incredibly, Egbuka could not miss a game with his hamstring injury, but it will be interesting to see how the Buccaneers handle this.
None of Bowles' game-time decisions on Friday have gone on to not play, and Bowles mentioned that Egbuka would like to play on Monday. Whether or not he would be on a snap count would be something to consider if he does, as the team wouldn't want him to re-aggravate the injury he suffered against the 49ers.
There's also plenty of discourse to be had on whether or not he should play at all. The Bucs' matchup against the Lions could be huge for playoff seeding, but they also play a division game against the New Orleans Saints the next week. That game is, in theory, more important, as winning your divisional games is a necessity over NFC games out of your division.
Either way, we'll likely know for sure whenever inactives come out on Monday an hour and a half before game time. We'll also get a little hint on the injury report that comes out today — if Egbuka is questionable, he'll likely be in line to play, but if he's doubtful, the team will almost certainly be cautious and hold him back.
The Buccaneers face the Lions at 7 p.m. on Monday night.
