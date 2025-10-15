Buccaneers Super Bowl champion quarterback pursued by Colts
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers' quarterback Kyle Trask worked out for the Indianapolis Colts this week.
On Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that the Colts had brought Trask in for a workout, along with several other free-agent signal callers as a result of Anthony Richardson being placed on the injured reserve following a facial injury he suffered during a workout prior to the team's game vs. the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
Learning from the best
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers surprised many when they selected Trask in the 2nd round of the 2021 NFL Draft, just a few months after the Bucs secured a Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium with Tom Brady leading the way in his debut season with the Bucs.
It was a great situation for the former Florida Gator, who got the opportunity to back up, and learn from, the greatest quarterback in the history of the sport for his first (and Brady's last) 3 seasons in the NFL.
The QB Competition that changed everything
When Brady finally decided to hang it up for good, the Bucs had an open competition during training camp between Trask and free agent acquisition Baker Mayfield. Although that competition appeared to be close right up until the 25th hour, the Buccaneers named Mayfield as the number one quarterback on the depth chart for the start of the 2023 season.
As everyone now knows, that was an opportunity that Baker Mayfield was not going to relinquish.
Although Trask served as Baker's backup for two seasons in Tampa Bay, his services were never required on game day. The Bucs released Trask prior to the 2025 regular season, preferring to use veteran QB Teddy Bridgewater as Mayfield's backup.
Prior to this recent interest from Indianapolis, there hadn't been any real news regarding Trask's options following his release from the Buccaneers in late August, so this is good news for a player who is still trying to live out his dream and make it as an NFL quarterback.
