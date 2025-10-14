Lions’ $6 million star battling NFL for chance to face Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the top dogs in the NFC, and as a result, teams will try and pull out all the stops to bring them down. In this case, a Detroit Lions star is trying to get on the field to play against the Bucs in Week 7.
Lions safety Brian Branch was suspended one game by the NFL without pay after causing a late-game brawl against the Kansas City Chiefs, which would lead him to miss Detroit's game against the Bucs. He's not looking to do so, however, and the NFL's Ian Rapoport revealed Monday that Branch intends to appeal his suspension and potentially get on the field vs. Tampa Bay.
Will Brian Branch play vs. the Bucs?
Branch will have to go through an appeal process scheduled by the NFL. That includes a hearing with one of the league's acting appeals officers — Ramon Foster, Jordy Nelson or Buccaneers legend Derrick Brooks. Something tells us that last name might be a conflict of interest, but one of those three will help decide whether or not Branch actually plays against Tampa Bay.
The Lions would very much want Branch to play. Three Detroit starters in the secondary, including D.J. Reed and Terrion Arnold, are already out with hamstring injuries, so Branch would be another big blow for a Lions team about to play against Baker Mayfield, who is likely the league's leading MVP candidate.
The Buccaneers will definitely look to attack the void Branch leaves if he doesn't play, and they'll hopefully have Mike Evans back in the fold to do it. The Bucs are 5-1 and currently lead the NFC, and they'll stlll do so regardless of whether or not the 4-2 Lions get the win on Monday. A win over Detroit would open up the NFC race in Tampa Bay's favor, though, so the Bucs will want to make that happen.
Tampa Bay and Detroit will face off on Monday Night Football at 7 p.m. at Ford Field.
