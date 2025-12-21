Key matchups to determine Week 16 Buccaneers-Panthers battle

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers are about to battle it out for first place in the NFC South.

With just three games remaining in the regular season, this Sunday marks the first of two meetings between two teams that both believe they belong in the postseason. Just like the Buccaneers, the Panthers have had a roller coaster season where they look like playoff contenders on some days and can't beat the New Orleans Saints on others.

Let's take a closer look at three specific matchups that we believe will have a significant outcome on which team prevails in this crucial NFC South battle for first place.

Emeka Egbuka vs. Tetairoa McMillan

Nov 30, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) before a game against the Arizona Cardinals at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

There’s no question that Emeka Egbuka and Tetairoa McMillan — both first round picks back in April — have been the most impressive rookie receivers in 2025. Egbuka jumped out to an early lead in the OROY rankings with his stellar play over the first month of the season, but it’s tough to dispute the fact that T-Mac has since reclaimed his position atop any rookie receiver rankings.

Egbuka and McMillan are two very different players. McMillan is an elite deep threat with a massive catch radius and deceptively effective route-running ability for a player of his size. Egbuka is more of a fundamentally sound technician who, despite plenty of drops recently, is recognized as a sure handed pass catcher who can line up anywhere.

Regardless of which player you prefer stylistically, this should be a compelling battle to watch between two incredibly talented young receivers. Not only that, but whichever WR leaves a bigger imprint on this football game will more than likely be leaving the field with his team in first place in the NFC South.

Graham Barton vs. Derrick Brown

Nov 16, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown (95) looks on in between plays in the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Graham Barton has struggled in his second year as a center in the NFL. It’s important to acknowledge, though, that Barton has been placed in a tough spot with both starting guards, Cody Mauch and Ben Bredeson, lost to injury. Not only that, but Barton had to play tackle for the first few weeks of the season while Tristan Wirfs was recovering from a knee procedure. All things considered, the Buccaneers need Barton to be better.

Unfortunately for Barton, will be tasked with slowing down one of the league’s premier interior defensive linemen, Derrick Brown, on Sunday. The 6’5”, 320-pound former first-round pick is a menace in the middle of Carolina’s defensive front, and his ability to draw double teams, stuff the run, and rush the quarterbacks has given issues to plenty of quality offensive lines this year.

It wouldn’t be fair to expect Barton to completely erase Brown’s impact on this game, but if he can at least hold his own, it will go a long way towards helping secure a crucial victory for the Bucs as they aim to win a fifth consecutive NFC South Division title.

Mike Evans vs. Jaycee Horn

Dec 11, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) reacts after catching a pass against Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III (3) (obscured) during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

For this one, I'm going to stick with the description I gave Panthers on SI when they asked for my opinion on the most interesting player matchup to watch in this game.

“Jaycee Horn remains one of the league's most talented cornerbacks, and it's been a treat to see what he's capable of when he's fully healthy and in the lineup. Although Evans was out with a broken collarbone for Weeks 7-14, he came back with a vengeance vs. the Falcons in Week 15. Two long, aggressive, and supremely talented athletes like Mike Evans and Jaycee Horn battling it out on the perimeter with a division title on the line? That should be appointment viewing for any football fan.”

