Our staff predictions for Buccaneers-Saints in Week 14

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to play the New Orleans Saints for the second time to kick off a big NFC South run to end the season. The last time these two teams played, the Bucs took care of business 23-3, and now, they'll need every win they can get to try and hold the Carolina Panthers off in the division.

As always, our staff made our predictions for Sunday's matchup — here's how we see it going:

Darius Hayes, Writer: Buccaneers 28, Saints 18

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers return home needing to reestablish control of the NFC South after weeks of struggling. The Buccaneers have let Carolina hang around far longer than they should, but this matchup with the struggling Saints is a chance to take care of business.

Tampa Bay should handle New Orleans, though the Bucs’ recent inconsistency makes it fair to expect a game that is closer than it should be. Baker Mayfield and the offense do enough, the defense forces key stops, and Tampa Bay protects home field.

Overall record: 11-1

JC Allen: Buccaneers 34, Saints 17

This isn’t a trap game for the Bucs so to speak, but it’s certainly one they cannot overlook — especially after a narrow win over the three-win Cardinals. Unfortunately, that’s where the Bucs find themselves until they can right the ship and find consistency on both sides of the ball and play complementary football.

If there was any opponent to get right against, it’s the two-win Saints and their rookie quarterback, Tyler Shough. Not much has gone right for New Orleans this season, but this is a divisional game and they will be looking to play spoiler in the Bucs quest for another NFC South crown.

For Tampa Bay, the game plan is simple. Protect Baker Mayfield, play balanced football on offense and don’t hurt yourself with mental errors. Defensively, they’ve got to get pressure on Shough, eliminate the explosive plays and play sound coverage over the middle. The Bucs control their own destiny, and if they can play like they're capable of, they should notch another victory in the win column on Sunday.

Overall record: 8-4

Collin Haalboom, Writer: Buccaneers 31, Saints 10

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are finally starting to get healthy. Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan have both returned to practice, but neither player is quite ready to suit up on Sunday. Still, with Bucky Irving and Chris Godwin back in the lineup, the Bucs have more than enough firepower to rediscover their offensive potential.

With Baker Mayfield two weeks removed from injuring his non-throwing shoulder, I expect Tampa Bay to put up more points than they have in quite some time against the Saints.

Defensively, this is a perfect ‘get right’ spot for Todd Bowles’ group, as they also need to rediscover their early-season form.

If history has taught us anything, it’s that anything can happen when the Saints and Buccaneers square off, regardless of their records or who is in the lineup. That said, I think the Bucs make a statement on Sunday and handle the Saints by dominating both sides of the ball.

Overall record: 11-1

Caleb Skinner, Writer: Buccaneers 24, Saints 7

The Buccaneers are head and shoulders where the Saints are right now. While New Orleans does well in some areas on defense, the Bucs should be able to get what they want on the ground. Meanwhile, the defense should have one of its better games of the season much like in the first meeting. The weather won’t be the greatest, so I can see it being slightly lower scoring than anticipated.

Overall record: 9-3

Dustin Lewis, Editor: Buccaneers 27, Saints 13

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers finally ended their slide last weekend, but it didn’t come without plenty of drama. Despite the victory, the Buccaneers need to be much better at this critical juncture of the season.

Luckily, a matchup against the New Orleans Saints shouldn’t spell much trouble. This is a fierce rivalry, but the Saints are 2-0 and are one of the worst teams in the league. Not to mention, they’re dealing with plenty of injuries.

Even without Mike Evans for another week, Tampa Bay should take care of business.

Overall record: 9-3

River Wells, Editor: Buccaneers 24, Saints 10

The Buccaneers should handle the Saints here just like they did last time, but nothing is guaranteed. This Bucs team simply must play better football — offensively and defensively, being complementary — if they want to soundly defeat the Saints. Thankfully, this Saints team is quite rough, with an unproven Tyler Shough at quarterback and players like Alvin Kamara and Taliese Fuaga out for the game.

Expect the Bucs to beat the Saints without much issue, just like they did last time. What Bucs fans should want to see is the team doing it by a bigger margin than I've predicted.

Overall record: 9-3

