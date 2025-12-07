See Bucs QB Teddy Bridgewater's heartwarming moment with former HS team he coached

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has served as Tampa Bay's backup quarterback all year, but before that, he was the head coach of Miami-Northwestern's high school football team. He may have gone back to the NFL, but he still has a lot of love for his former stop.

Bridgewater left Miami-Northwestern under controversial circumstances to come play for the Buccaneers, but he isn't letting the link between him and his team from last year break. Miami-Northwestern recently played their Final Four matchup against Bishop Moore, and Bridgewater was there to cheer his former squad on.

Teddy Bridgewater returns to Miami-Northwestern

Bridgewater was at Miami-Northwestern's 52-21 win on Friday, and his former players all rushed up to greet him when they saw he was there. It was a heartwarming moment for Bridgewater, who left the school for the NFL after some controversial circumstances.

Bucs QB & former Miami-Northwestern HC Teddy Bridgewater shows love to his players after their 52-21 Final Four victory over Bishop Moore!



They’ll take on Raines in the 3A Florida championship 🔥 (📸: @305Sportss) pic.twitter.com/uNj6R5gubC — Jaret Rojas (@RojasTalksTampa) December 6, 2025

Bridgewater was suspended for providing "impermissable benefits" to his high school team last year — these benefits, per Bridgewater, involved feeding his players at camp and paying for Ubers home to their houses, which led to a public outcry over his suspension. After coming to Tampa Bay during training camp, Bridgewater spoke on that suspension.

I can't change who I am because of the rules," Bridgewater said during training camp. "I always said that I was once those kids. I know what it's like to be in those shoes. I know what it's like those halls at Miami Northwestern, and to have your stomach growling and rumbling at 12 in the afternoon because you didn’t have any lunch money or you don’t get the free lunch.”

From the video, posted by Jaret Rojas on social media, it seems that Bridgewater's former players still have a tremendous respect and love for him. With Miami in close proximity to Tampa Bay, Bridgewater is able to visit his former school easily, which was likely a reason he signed with the Buccaneers in the first place.

Bridgewater has only gotten one game of playing time, and it was in relief of starting quarterback Baker Mayfield against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12. Bridgewater completed eight passes on 15 attempts for 62 yards in the second half of that game.

The Buccaneers will face off against the New Orleans Saints at 1 p.m. on Sunday. Bridgewater will be there, and then he'll certainly continue to keep tabs on Miami-Northwestern.

