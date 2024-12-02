Panthers Player Gets Into it With Buccaneers Player After Loss
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won a close game with the Carolina Panthers, coming away with a 26-23 win. Tempers can flare in those situations, and that seemed to be the case after the game on Sunday.
When the two teams went into the locker room, two different players — Carolina Panthers safety Sam Franklin Jr. and Tampa Bay Buccaneers edge rusher Jose Ramirez — seemed to get into some sort of altercation as the Bucs were heading into the locker room.
"Tell 33 [Ramirez] I wanna see his ass," Franklin Jr. yelled to the locker room. "On my grave, boy."
It's not entirely clear what Ramirez or Franklin Jr. did before heading into the locker room. Ramirez was active today due to the injury to Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, but he isn't typically. Sterling Shepard also appeared to chirp back at Franklin Jr.:
The Buccaneers will get to play the Panthers again on Dec. 29 for Week 17.
