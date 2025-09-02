ESPN reveals Buccaneers biggest strength and it’s not a shocker
ESPN just rolled out its massive 2025 NFL season preview, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans will have high expectations ahead of this season. NFL Nation reporters John Keim, Seth Walder and Matt Bowen teamed up to break down every team’s strengths, concerns, and projections, plus threw in some bold predictions.
According to ESPN analytics, the Buccaneers enter the season with expectations to stay in the playoff hunt. The Buccaneers are projected for nine wins, a 58.9 percent chance to make the postseason, and a 48.7 percent chance of winning the NFC South.
Tampa Bay also benefits from having the 14th easiest schedule, but injuries and defensive question marks loom large.
Offense will drive the team
When it comes to strengths, ESPN’s Jenna Laine points directly at the offense — specifically quarterback Baker Mayfield.
"Quarterback Baker Mayfield is coming off back-to-back career-best seasons. He threw 41 touchdowns in 2024, a season in which he didn’t have all of his playmakers. The Bucs’ receiving corps has taken two huge injury hits with Chris Godwin likely not playing until October and Jalen McMillan out until November, so the team will need to lean on Mayfield once again to run the show.”
Mayfield’s efficiency also made him one of the most reliable quarterbacks in the league last year.
According to ESPN research, “Mayfield was at the forefront of Tampa Bay’s success last season, tying for second in passing touchdowns (41) and ranking third in passing yards (4,500) and completion percentage (71%). He was the only quarterback to rank in the top three in all three of those categories last season.”
Analyst Matt Bowen also says fantasy football managers might want to circle a rookie receiver as a sleeper pick.
“With Godwin (ankle) out for the start of the season and McMillian on IR (neck) for at least the first four games, the door is open for the rookie Egbuka to emerge quickly as a target for Mayfield. A receiver with inside/outside flexibility, Egbuka is a smooth route runner who can get open and be available to the quarterback. Plus, he is competitive after the catch. Put him on your draft board.”
Defense still has questions
The defensive front remains a work in progress and the team needs to get this addressed ahead of the season. Laine discusses some key things the Bucs need to look at.
“The Bucs defense couldn’t get off the field on third down in their wild-card playoff loss to the Commanders, and they got a lot deeper in their secondary to help address this. But on the edge, though they signed Haason Reddick in free agency, draft pick David Walker suffered a torn ACL, Yaya Diaby is still learning how to finish, and Chris Braswell has yet to really flash going into Year 2.”
Still, according to Seth Walder there’s optimism that one young player could step up in a big way.
“Diaby will record double-digit sacks in a breakout season. Diaby put up a solid 15% pass rush win rate as a sophomore (close to average for an edge rusher) along with 4.5 sacks. In Todd Bowles’ blitz-heavy scheme, his numbers could jump.”
The Buccaneers know their offense is ready to go. If the defense can follow suit, Tampa Bay has a real chance to take the division once again.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Todd Bowles reveals why Bucs moved on from backup quarterback Kyle Trask
• Buccaneers cut veteran wide receiver following disappointing preseason
• Buccaneers make roster decision on rookie defensive tackle Desmond Watson that we didn't see coming
• Kyle Trask’s next team could be obvious thanks to a Buccaneers connection