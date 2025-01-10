Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Officially Makes January 10th Mike Evans Day in Honor of Bucs WR
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are sitting pretty as NFC South champions for a fourth consecutive season and are now solely focused on their next opponent, the Washington Commanders, in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. While everyone's attention turns towards the NFL playoffs, many accolades are being given around the league with the end of the regular season now past.
Buccaneers LT Tristan Wirfs was just announced as a first-team All-Pro for the second time in his career, and following the completion of his 11th-straight 1,000-yard receiving season in Week 18 against the New Orleans Saints, wide receiver Mike Evans will now have a day of the year named after him as Florida governor Ron DeSantis declared January 10th Mike Evans Day.
While DeSantis did point toward the numerous on-field accomplishments of Evans, he also pointed out the work the star wide receiver does for his community back home in Texas as well as here in Tampa Bay. Evans has become the epitome of the type of player you want in your organization. He does nothing but show up, lead, take care of business, and care about those who he surrounds himself with.
Evans isn't the most flashy or electrifying player to ever play the game, but he will go down as one of the best, most consistent players to ever play in the league and is more than deserving of a first-ballot Hall of Fame induction.
Mike Evans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will look to kick off the first annual Mike Evans Day week with a victory against the Washington Commanders in the Wild Card round of the playoffs on Sunday Night Football.
