Watch Buccaneers LT Tristan Wirfs' Family Surprise Him with All-Pro Announcement
Tampa Bay Buccaneers left tackle Tristan Wirfs is one of the best tackles in the NFL, and he further cemented that claim with his second Associated Press First Team All-Pro nod on Friday. The accolade was his second First Team All-Pro in his career, making him the first player to ever win it at both left tackle and right tackle.
It's a special moment for any player to be named First Team All-Pro for multiple reasons — it can increase a Hall of Fame case, it denotes you as one of the league's best players and there's usually an incentive to make the list on your contract. Add that to the fact that Wirfs wanted to make history, and it's easy to see why he really wanted the award.
Before the awards were announced, though, he found out — and it's because his wife, Meredith Sutton, brought their child Julius to him during an interview, and his son was wearing a shirt that read "My daddy is an All-Pro."
Check out the cute moment here below:
"I was just telling [his wife Meredith] about it the other night," Wirfs said about being a First Team All-Pro on the left and right side. "I was like, 'No one's ever done it before, I'm trying'... that's crazy."
Wirfs is happy about the accolade, of course, but he'd likely be happier about a win on Sunday when the Buccaneers face the Washington Commanders in the Wild Card Round at 8 p.m.
