Gameday Preview: Can Tom Brady Continue His Dominance vs. The Cowboys?

This matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football has the potential to be one of the more exciting games of Wild-Card Weekend.

Iconic. Historic. Legendary.

Each of these adjectives could be used to describe Tom Brady, the player, or the Dallas Cowboys, the franchise.

Beloved by some, hated by many.

Despite the fact that he is the oldest position player in the NFL by a significant margin, the Dallas Cowboys have been around a lot longer than Tom Brady. And over the course of their history, they've achieved a great deal of success. The team's popularity skyrocketed in the 1990s when Jimmy Johnson built what was then a modern dynasty. The Cowboys were brash, exciting, and damn good. During that timeframe, they were able to add three Lombardi's to their trophy case, in addition to the two they had already secured in the 70s.

As a franchise, the Dallas Cowboys are tied for third in NFL history with a total of five Super Bowl victories.

And although they stand out when compared to most other franchises in the NFL, their collective success over the years pales in comparison to that of one man: Tom Brady.

With seven Lombardi Trophies to his name and over 20 winning seasons in the league, Tom Brady has emphatically planted his flag as the greatest football player in the history of the sport.

If you'd like to take a closer look at just how dominant Tom Brady has been in the postseason, I highly suggest you take a few minutes to read through this Twitter thread, produced by Tom Brady Facts.

Tom Brady's absurd level of greatness isn't tarnished when applied specifically to this matchup, either. Brady is 7-0 vs. the Dallas Cowboys in his career.

But context is important. And although Tom Brady is a postseason piranha, he's also never been the quarterback of a team with a losing record. Until now.

It's been a challenging year for the Buccaneers as a team, and for Tom Brady personally. None of that will matter if Tampa Bay is able to get their act together for the playoffs though, in what is being deemed as the 'second season' for this group.

It's time to start over. And if things don't look drastically different than they did during the regular season for the Bucs, then this second season will be over and done with in quick order.

The biggest concerns for the Bucs (8-9) heading into this first-round matchup with the Cowboys (12-5) are on the offensive side of the ball. First and foremost, the health of their offensive line is paramount. With starting center, Ryan Jensen working his way back from a serious (and mysterious) knee injury that's sidelined him for the entire regular season, his availability this postseason is about as clear as a sandstorm in the desert.

To make matters worse, reserve center, Robert Hainsey, who has done an excellent job filling in for Jensen all season, sustained a hamstring injury in the team's final regular season game vs. the Falcons. If neither Hainsey nor Jensen are able to suit up, then Nick Leverett would be forced to slide over to center. At least that would have been the contingency plan. Unfortunately, Leverett has since been downgraded to doubtful for this matchup due to knee and shoulder injuries. The most negative implication of these injuries, aside from numerous lineman potentially being unavailable in the most important game of the year, is that rookie, Luke Goedeke, would then be thrust back into the starting left guard position, which he occupied to begin the year.

It wasn't pretty.

I don't mean to hammer Goedeke, but the fact is, at this point of his career, he is a liability as a starting guard in the NFL. Having to ask him to fill that role against the dynamic athletes along the Cowboys' defensive line would ultimately be a nightmare scenario for the Bucs.

The other major concern facing this Buccaneers' team is the offensive scheme and play-calling. Throughout the entirety of this season, Bucs' offensive coordinator, Byron Leftwich, has put on an absolute clinic in terms of wasting talent, and simultaneously ruining his reputation as an up-and-coming offensive coach in the league.

I can't imagine how frustrating it must be for the Bucs' owners, and GM, Jason Licht, to have spent all this money on Ferraris, McLarens, and Bentleys, just to have Byron Leftwich leave them in the garage so he can try to win the race with a Toyota Corolla.

There's still time, however, for Leftwich to redeem himself.

He needs to play to the strengths of his offensive personnel, which aren't all that challenging to identify. When the Buccaneers play with tempo, utilize play-action, and throw the ball on a more consistent basis, in less predictable formations, especially in neutral situations, they experience success.

Whether the overly conservative offensive approach that's become synonymous with this 2022 Bucs team is a result of Todd Bowles' desire to try and win games with defense, or just a lack of creativity by Leftwich, I'm not sure. But the results (or lack thereof) speak for themselves.

If the Buccaneers have any hope of taking down the Cowboys in this Wild-Card matchup, the offense will need to put together an aggressive performance over four full quarters.