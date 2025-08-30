How will the Buccaneers' wide receiver roles shake out?
The Buccaneers have made their roster cuts, filled out their practice squad, and have elected to keep nine receivers in total. Seven of those receivers are on the active roster, including Chris Godwin, while Jalen McMillan was placed on injured reserve with a designation to return.
The hope is that Godwin will be back as soon as Week 3 as he begins the ramp-up process now. He will reportedly start practicing Week 2 with the hope of an early return. With Godwin and McMillan sidelined, how the receiver room shakes out beyond Mike Evans will be something to watch.
What will the Buccaneers' receiver room look like?
After an impressive camp, Buccaneers first-rounder Emeka Egbuka is slated to start opposite Evans with the flexibility to play all three receiver positions. The Bucs are extremely high on their rookie receiver, and he will take on a bulk of the load that Godwin would’ve had if he were healthy.
Beyond Egbuka, veteran wideout Sterling Shepherd is projected to be the Buccaneers' number three receiver. Shepherd has turned in a solid camp and has a great rapport with Baker Mayfield, who was his quarterback in college. Things get a bit tricky beyond that. From a talent standpoint, rookie Tez Johnson is dynamic with the ball in his hands, but doesn’t have the size to hold up as a blocker or compete on the outside with more physical corners. Johnson will likely see a bulk of his snaps in the slot and designed plays to get him in space.
To that point, Ryan Miller will likely act as the Buccaneers' fourth wide receiver. His ability to be an asset in all phases of the game, his tenacity as a blocker and chemistry with the quarterbacks give him the leg up over other receivers on the roster. Kam Johnson will see most of his work on special teams and, like Johnson, on designed plays to get him in space — think end around and screens.
The Buccaneers signed Garrett Greene and Dennis Houston to their practice squad, but neither is likely to be called up anytime soon unless the Bucs suffer unexpected injuries. Greene is still learning the position after transitioning from college quarterback, while Houston, who had a good camp, is still a bit banged up.
The Bucs have excellent depth at the position, even with Godwin and McMillan sidelined. However, the sooner they get both receivers back, the better the offense will be. Until then, the team has a solid corps that shouldn’t see much drop-off from last season.
