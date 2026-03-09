Official: Mike Evans is Leaving Buccaneers for a Super Bowl Contender

There was some optimism from Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans that franchise legend could stay with the team after testing free agency, but it appears that it simply wasn't to be — Evans is moving on.

Evans played 12 seasons in Tampa Bay and became a fan favorite while racking up touchdowns and 1,000-yard seasons, but he's leaving to try and chase another ring. Ian Rapoport reported on Monday at the opening of the NFL's initial two-day negotiating period that Evans is set to sign with the San Francisco 49ers, seeing him leave the Buccaneers for the first time in his NFL career. Money was a factor, but signing with a team that can win a championship appears to have been Evans' top priority and he gets that now by signing with San Francisco.

A splash in the Bay: The #49ers are signing future Hall of Fame WR Mike Evans, agents @derykgilmore @Day1SportsEnt and Darren Jones@MavenSports tell The Insiders.



Evans leaves the #Bucs for a 3-year deal after all, giving Brock Purdy a big-time weapon. pic.twitter.com/14pUHvxw60 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2026

With Evans' departure, the Buccaneers will now rely on wideouts Chris Godwin, Jalen McMillan and Emeka Egbuka in the wide receiving room. Despite the impressive depth, Evans was a true X receiver and a verifiable red zone threat, and the Bucs will likely be without one of their trusted offensive archetypes as they move into a new offensive era under Zac Robinson.

Mike Evans signs with 49ers

Evans stays in the NFC with his San Francisco 49ers deal, so he'll be competing in Tampa Bay's conference for a Super Bowl title. The Buccaneers will not play the 49ers this year, so there will be no homecoming between the two teams, but they will still be a threat to the Bucs' Super Bowl aspirations.

Evans has built a legendary history with Tampa Bay, having 11-straight 1,000-yard seasons. He's also third among active touchdown leaders in the league with 109, and was a verifiable red zone threat. Now, he'll have to be replaced by one of Emeka Egbuka, Jalen McMillan or Chris Godwin — none of those wideouts have his particular skillset, so the Bucs will have to figure out who will play outside to try and take the top off defenses and be a red zone threat among the wideouts they have.

The Buccaneers can now devote resources toward fixing their defense (and they already have), while Evans will try and chase a ring. It's a bittersweet departure on both sides, and time will tell which one benefits most from this divorce.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.