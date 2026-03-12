Bucs Super Bowl Champion Stunned Tampa Bay Let Mike Evans Leave for 49ers

It's been a very interesting free agency for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Things started well with the Bucs landing some solid players in linebacker Alex Anzalone and running back Kenneth Gainwell, but things shortly shifted in Tampa Bay from excitement to disappointment and even sadness.

The reason for the drastic shift in emotions came in the form of future Hall of Fame wide receiver and Buccaneers legend Mike Evans agreeing on a deal to leave Tampa Bay for the San Francisco 49ers after 12 years with the franchise that drafted him.

It was a shock to everyone that Evans would decide to leave Tampa after everything he had been through and his relationship with the organization and the community.

Evans' decision sent shockwaves across not only the Tampa area but across the NFL, and in a recent episode of the 4th and South Podcast, former Evans teammate Leonard Fournette and former NFL wide receiver Jarvis Landry gave their thoughts on his departure.

Lenny not a fan of Evans leaving Tampa

"Hey, bro, I think Jerry Rice has something to do with it," Fournette commented. "Tampa, why? Why would y'all give this man the option to go explore, knowing people are gonna want him?"

“Tampa, why?!”@_fournette and @God_Son80 can't believe the Bucs let Mike Evans go pic.twitter.com/rw5VBD2Fen — 4th and South (@4thAndSouthPod) March 11, 2026

The speculation regarding Rice's involvement in recruiting Evans to the Bay Area could have some merit to it, considering the two have a history, including holding the same NFL record for consecutive seasons with 1,000 receiving yards (11).

However, while a piece of the puzzle, it's not the sole reason for Evans leaving and landing in San Francisco. Evans made it clear what he was searching for when discussing his plans to explore free agency, and once he signed with the 49ers, it became evident that he was not happy with the direction of the Bucs and saw a better opportunity to win another Super Bowl and receive more targets at the end of his career.

Sep 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

It would have been hard for the Bucs not to let Evans explore his options, but now looking back, it didn't behoove them to do so. Tampa could have tagged Evans to keep him, but they acknowledged that he had earned the right to explore other opportunities, and with that, they ultimately opened the door wide open for Evans to walk through.

The Buccaneers still have plenty of weapons on the offensive side of the ball with Emeka Egbuka, Chris Godwin, Jalen McMillan, Tez Johnson, Bucky Irving and now Kenneth Gainwell, but it will be up to new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson to scheme things up to make up for Evans' ability to impact a secondary on a weekly basis.

