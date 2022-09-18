LIVE UPDATES: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers open up divisional play on the road against the New Orleans Saints inside the Caesars Dome on Sunday afternoon. Both teams came away with victories last week in different fashions. The Buccaneers dominated the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football while the Saints battled back in the fourth quarter to sneak out of Atlanta with a win for first-year head coach Dennis Allen.

The Saints have handled the Buccaneers over the last few years in the regular season. New Orleans has defeated Tom Brady four straight times since he signed with the Buccaneers in 2020. Brady did get the last laugh during the playoffs, guiding Tampa Bay to a 30-20 victory on the road en route to a Super Bowl title.

PREGAME:

— Chris Godwin, Donovan Smith, Julio Jones, Kyle Rudolph, Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Kyle Trask, and Zyon McCollum are all inactive for Tampa Bay.

— Alvin Kamara, Paulson Adebo, Tre'Quan Smith, Wyatt Davis, Nick Vannett, and Payton Turner are all inactive for New Orleans.

FIRST QUARTER:

— Tampa Bay wins the toss and defers. New Orleans will start with the football.

— Back-to-back first down runs by Mark Ingram. Antoine Winfield Jr. saved what could've been a touchdown.

— Buccaneers only rush three and Jameis Winston finds Michael Thomas in an open hole in the zone coverage.

— Taysom Hill keeps it himself and gets into the red zone after a gain of 13 yards. New Orleans is winning the battle at the line of scrimmage early on.

— Third and short coming up for the defense.

— Winston's pass is low and New Orleans will attempt a 31-yard field goal.

— The kick is good from Will Lutz and the Saints take a 3-0 lead with 9:02 remaining in the first quarter.

— Tampa Bay begins at its own 25-yard line.

— Tom Brady hits Scotty Miller on the sideline for 23 yards on third and long for a conversion.

— Third down again and Brady connects with Mike Evans for another first.

— Brady finds Russell Gage for a short gain to bring up 3rd and 1.

— Hainsey and Brady struggled with the snap exchange and New Orleans recovers the fumble.

— The Buccaneers sack Winston on third down but a personal foul gives New Orleans a free first down.

— Linebacker Devin White brings Ingram down after a gain of 3.

— Shaq Barrett tackles Taysom Hill for a loss and the Saints will punt.

— Jaelon Darden fair catches the punt at the Buccaneers' 23-yard line.

— Leonard Fournette finds six yards to the right.

— Brady's pass is incomplete and that's the end of the quarter. Saints lead 3-0.

SECOND QUARTER:

— Mike Evans gets free on third down for a 41-yard gain.

— Fournette runs over Tyrann Mathieu for 13 yards and another first down.

— Short run from Fournette and an incompletion bring up third and long inside the red zone.

— Fournette comes up shy of the first down marker on third down.

— Todd Bowles elects to go for it on fourth down and Fournette is stuffed. New Orleans takes back over following the turnover.

— Winston throws short to Ingram and it's 3rd and 7 for the Saints.

— Tampa Bay forces an incompletion and New Orleans will punt again.

— Jaelon Darden returns the punt for 17 yards to midfield. Tampa Bay starting in excellent field position.

